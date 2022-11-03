Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
Photos: Dmitry Bivol defeats Gilberto Ramirez by wide unanimous decision
Dmitry Bivol defeated Gilberto Ramirez by a wide decision to retain his light heavyweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Yardbarker
Amanda Lemos TKOs Marina Rodriguez in Rd. 3 at Fight Night
Amanda Lemos stunned Marina Rodriguez in the third round of their strawweight fight Saturday night, winning by technical knockout in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Lemos connected with an overhand right to the forehead of Rodriguez, stunning her, and then unleashed a flurry of punches...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jake Hadley submits Carlos Candelario for first Octagon win | UFC Vegas 64
Promising flyweight prospect Jake Hadley finally lived up to his billing earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the English fighter stopped Carlos Candelario via second-round submission (triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On...
The Ring Magazine
Dmitry Bivol outpoints, outclasses game Gilberto Ramirez, retains WBA 175-lb. title
Dmitry Bivol nails Gilberto Ramirez with a right cross during their WBA light heavyweight title bout in Abu Dhabi on November 5, 2022. Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images. 05. Nov. Dmitry Bivol outclassed a game and dangerous Gilberto Ramirez over 12 brisk...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Canelo was Enjoying Fruits of His Labor; Zurdo is Hungry!
Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will showcase a far more desperate — and hence winning — effort against Dmitry Bivol than his former client did against the Russian light heavyweight champion. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), of Mexico, is set to take on Bivol,...
Boxing Scene
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Sporting News
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon after dominatingRamirez
Dmitry Bivol underlined his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a landslide points win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Bivol-Canelo Rematch, Doesn't Think Beterbiev Will Be Available Anytime Soon
Eddie Hearn isn’t convinced that Dmitry Bivol will get a shot at Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, at least in his next ring outing. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, which promotes WBA 175-pound titlist Bivol, believes Bivol’s Russian compatriot, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion Beterbiev, will not be available at least until the second half of 2023.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards: Julio Cesar Martinez Has Avoided Me Like The Plague
Sunny Edwards insists Julio Cesar Martinez deserved to be stripped of his WBC title, because the British fighter says Martinez walked away from their unification fight. Edwards and Martinez were deep into negotiations to stage a unification showdown in Mexico last month, for the IBF and WBC world flyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez on Pedraza: It’s Not Someone That I Would Have Liked To Face
The boxing world was seemingly Teofimo Lopez’s oyster following his upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. However, after watching his pristine and flawless record go by the wayside at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. one year later, the brash and flamboyant 25-year-old was forced to hit the reset button.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Anxious For Return: "I'm Hungrier Than Ever"
Mario Barrios appeared dumbfounded when he was initially informed that Gervonta Davis was interested in facing him. Though he respected his all-around skills, Davis had yet to compete at 140-pounds. Still, regardless of his ambitions, Barrios openly accepted the Baltimore native’s challenge. The two would officially throw down on...
