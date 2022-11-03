ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Graduate Student Joe Wilkins Enters Transfer Portal

One of five wide receivers from the 2018 recruiting class, Notre Dame graduate Joe Wilkins has placed his name in the transfer portal. Wilkins’ decision to transfer was first reported by 247Sports’ Tom Loy. Wilkins, who redshirted as a true freshman in ’18, has appeared in seven games...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-60 Victory over Western Michigan

Minnesota's opening night 61-60 victory over Western Michigan was a mixed bag including a strong Dawson Garcia opener, horrible Gopher foul shooting, a near triple double for Ta'lon Cooper, defensive rebounding troubles, and a lot of opening night oddities that we shouldn't expect to see going forward. One. Dawson Garcia...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's loss to Georgia

ATHENS — No. 1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost to No. 3 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) 27-13 on Saturday night. In the Vols' first loss of the season, UT's offense struggled mightily while the defense struggled to get off the field on third down at times. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown reacted live from Athens following the game to how Georgia's crowd impacted the game and much more.
ATHENS, GA

