Graduate Student Joe Wilkins Enters Transfer Portal
One of five wide receivers from the 2018 recruiting class, Notre Dame graduate Joe Wilkins has placed his name in the transfer portal. Wilkins’ decision to transfer was first reported by 247Sports’ Tom Loy. Wilkins, who redshirted as a true freshman in ’18, has appeared in seven games...
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ victory over Western Carolina
The 2022-23 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs was billed as a new era of Bulldogs basketball that fans hoped would bring a new tradition of winning with it. While it is still too early to say what kind of success is coming down the track for Mike White and company, Monday’s matchup against Western Carolina provided a promising launch point for the Bulldogs.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-60 Victory over Western Michigan
Minnesota's opening night 61-60 victory over Western Michigan was a mixed bag including a strong Dawson Garcia opener, horrible Gopher foul shooting, a near triple double for Ta'lon Cooper, defensive rebounding troubles, and a lot of opening night oddities that we shouldn't expect to see going forward. One. Dawson Garcia...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's loss to Georgia
ATHENS — No. 1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost to No. 3 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) 27-13 on Saturday night. In the Vols' first loss of the season, UT's offense struggled mightily while the defense struggled to get off the field on third down at times. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown reacted live from Athens following the game to how Georgia's crowd impacted the game and much more.
Instant takeaways: No. 1 Vols dealt chastening, deafening first loss at No. 3 Georgia
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 1 Tennessee's tough loss at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
