Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Andy Serkis confirms huge details about Kino Loy and Andor episode 10
Andy Serkis, who plays Kino Loy in the new Star Wars series Andor, has confirmed some major plot beats about his character and the unfolding story in episode 10. Serkis made his introduction as the Star Wars character in Andor episode 8. His character, Kino Loy, is an inmate on...
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill shares the Ridley Scott movie that forced him into acting
Henry Cavill has revealed that one Ridley Scott movie cemented his passion for movies and acting. Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The British actor has, arguably, one of the biggest jobs in superhero movie history as he leads the DC movie universe as Superman. It was recently confirmed through Black Adam that he would be continuing in the role, after years of speculation that his era as the Man of Steel was over.
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino doesn’t want to make a Marvel movie and here’s why
Much like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino has made no bones of the fact that he is depressed by today’s superhero movie dominated landscape. In a new interview with Glenn Whipp of The Los Angeles Times, Tarantino compares superhero movies to musicals in the 1960s. Just as 60s anti-establishment auteurs...
thedigitalfix.com
The new Harry Styles movie My Policeman is now on Prime Video
The new Harry Styles movie, My Policeman, has finally hit streaming service Amazon Prime Video. My Policeman is a new drama movie starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson. The romance movie is set in Brighton, a city in the south of England, in the 1950s. It follows Harry...
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Glover is “down to clown” when it comes to Community movie
When the Community movie was announced on September 30, the long-awaited film, which will act as a follow-up to the six-season comedy series, confirmed a number of returning cast members including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, and Ken Jeong. However one name missing from the core line-up was Donald Glover, who played the lovable Troy Barnes.
thedigitalfix.com
Barry Keoghan has a Joker backstory ready for The Batman 2
Matt Reeves’ version of DC movie The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as a younger, darker, iteration of Bruce Wayne, was a surprise success, with Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell all being praised for their roles as Batman, The Riddler, and The Penguin respectively. However, there was one iconic Batman villain missing from this superhero movie, and that was the Joker, Batman’s archenemy and the Clown Prince of Crime.
Sydney Sweeney reveals secret reaction after meeting Dakota Johnson on Madame Web set
Sydney Sweeney has revealed her initial reaction to working with Dakota Johnson on the set of a forthcoming film. The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria, features alongside the Persuasion star in Madame Web. Having been a fan of Johnson for many years, Sweeney admitted to feeling slightly anxious about working with someone she’d admired.“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney noted during a red-carpet interview on Sunday (6 November).“I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor’s Syril Karn reveals what his blue cereal tastes like
The new Star Wars series Andor is excellent, and it invites the audience to ask a lot of their own questions, such as: what does that appetising blue cereal taste like? Andor is a TV series that is packed full of complicated heroes and villains, and none are more complex than Syril Karn.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2 director on final conversation with Chadwick Boseman
The director of Black Panther 2, Ryan Coogler, has shared details about his final call with Chadwick Boseman. Coogler directed the first Black Panther Marvel movie, and has returned to helm the upcoming sequel to the action movie too. The first Black Panther movie starred Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan...
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino had a surprisingly predictable reaction to Star Wars
Quentin Tarantino, the director behind some of the best movies of all time, has shared his unusually predictable reaction to the first Star Wars movie. As well as being a director, Tarantino is just tremendously enthusiastic and passionate about movies. Tarantino regularly speaks about his favourite films, and even started...
thedigitalfix.com
This Andor actor on Narkina 5 has a hidden Batman cameo
The new Star Wars series Andor has a huge cast, but did you know that one actor from the prison on Narkina 5 had a hidden role in in a Batman movie? Over here at The Digital Fix, we all agree that Andor is the best thing since sliced bread, and probably the best thing to come from the Star Wars movie universe since The Empire Strikes Back.
thedigitalfix.com
Fan favourite Fast and Furious actor just directed a horror movie
Han in such a beloved character in the Fast and Furious franchise, he was brought back from the dead after fans campaigned for his return. When Justin Lin came on board as director of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, he centred the story around Han (played by Sung Kang), and the following three films, which were actually prequels.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2’s Alfred actor wants a Sandman crossover in sequel
Andy Serkis, who played Alfred in The Batman, want’s a huge (and surprising) crossover in the next Batman movie. Serkis will reprise his role as Alfred in The Batman 2 from Matt Reeves. From his broken relationship with Bruce Wayne, to being blown up, it’s safe to say that...
thedigitalfix.com
Man of Steel 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
By now we all know Henry Cavill is returning as Superman, so what’s the Man of Steel 2 release date? Anyone who’s seen Black Adam post credits, and also plenty who haven’t, will know that Cavill has made his return to the DC movie universe as the invincible Man of Steel.
thedigitalfix.com
Dwayne Johnson hates the smell of asparagus-scented urine
Dwayne Johnson might be the newest superhero on the block with Black Adam, but the action movie star has a surprising weakness: asparagus-scented urine. Johnson, who goes by the name of The Rock, is one of the world’s biggest movie stars. The wrestler-turned actor has been in the Fast...
thedigitalfix.com
Black Adam was close to being R-rated
Black Adam could have been an R-rated superhero movie, but for Dwayne Johnson’s influence. The latest DC movie, Black Adam, has finally been released with Dwayne Johnson in the titular role as the powerful anti-hero. The action movie has been stuck in development for a long, long period of...
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford and Ridley Scott still argue about Blade Runner
One debate that will continue to rage in the decades to come is whether Deckard, played by Harrison Ford in Blade Runner – one of the best science fiction movies of all time – is a replicant. It’s not helped by the fact that there are so many different versions of the film out there, and each one has a different spin on this theory. Director Ridley Scott is adamant that Deckard is a replicant, but Ford played him as human. We guess the important thing is that he believes he’s human, either way.
thedigitalfix.com
Weird: The Al Yankovich Story’s 10-year journey from sketch to movie
In 2010, at a time where sketch comedy and parody videos dominated YouTube, online production company and website Funny or Die released a trailer entitled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Designed to parody indulgent drama movies and dramatized movies based on a true story, the trailer depicted Aaron Paul as the talented but tortured accordion-armed artist.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Voyager fan favourite actor wants to return to the franchise
Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo has a great idea for how he could make his return to the sci-fi series franchise. Picardo played the EMH, the holographic doctor aboard the USS Voyager, for all seven seasons of Star Treks series Voyager. Alongside Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway and Jeri...
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter star fuelled MCU Wolverine rumours because he was bored
Before Hugh Jackman confirmed he was coming back to the role of X-Men character Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, there was talk of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe taking the role. Turns out, the actor got bored of the rumours so he decided to play along for a bit, which he regretted after.
Comments / 0