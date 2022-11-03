One debate that will continue to rage in the decades to come is whether Deckard, played by Harrison Ford in Blade Runner – one of the best science fiction movies of all time – is a replicant. It’s not helped by the fact that there are so many different versions of the film out there, and each one has a different spin on this theory. Director Ridley Scott is adamant that Deckard is a replicant, but Ford played him as human. We guess the important thing is that he believes he’s human, either way.

