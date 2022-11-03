ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WVNews

Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they've been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice Monday as Cleveland ended its extended break, which signaled the unofficial halfway point of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Ravens' Andrews, Saints' Landry out for Monday night game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for Monday night's game against Baltimore after he tried to return to practice this week from an ankle injury, while the Ravens have ruled out tight end Mark Andrews with knee and shoulder injuries. Landry had been...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

No. 7 Duke 71, Jacksonville 44

JACKSONVILLE (0-1) Osifo 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 1-7 2-2 4, Nolan 1-9 2-2 5, O'Hearn 3-9 0-0 7, Marsh 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-3 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Deans 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-5 44.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WVNews

Butler 89, New Orleans 53

NEW ORLEANS (0-1) Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 5-10 4-4 14, Johnson 5-9 1-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-7 0-0 5, Doughty 0-5 0-0 0, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Kirkland 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 53.
WASHINGTON STATE

