Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WVNews
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
WVNews
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
WVNews
Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension.
WVNews
Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they've been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice Monday as Cleveland ended its extended break, which signaled the unofficial halfway point of the 2022 season.
WVNews
Ravens' Andrews, Saints' Landry out for Monday night game
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched veteran receiver Jarvis Landry for Monday night's game against Baltimore after he tried to return to practice this week from an ankle injury, while the Ravens have ruled out tight end Mark Andrews with knee and shoulder injuries. Landry had been...
WVNews
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point
It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
WVNews
No. 7 Duke 71, Jacksonville 44
JACKSONVILLE (0-1) Osifo 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 1-7 2-2 4, Nolan 1-9 2-2 5, O'Hearn 3-9 0-0 7, Marsh 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-3 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Deans 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-5 44.
Game Changers Week 11: Flour Bluff's Jayden Johnson and Jayden Paluseo
Flour Bluff junior safety Jayden Johnson and sophomore quarterback Jayden Paluseo are named are dual Game Changers for week 11. They won the Hornets first district title since 2014.
WVNews
Butler 89, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (0-1) Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 5-10 4-4 14, Johnson 5-9 1-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-7 0-0 5, Doughty 0-5 0-0 0, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Kirkland 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 53.
Comments / 0