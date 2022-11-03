ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
LYNNWOOD, WA
YMCA of Snohomish County launches Lifeguard Academy for teens

YMCA of Snohomish County is launching its first-ever Lifeguard Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5. This program, designed for teens ages 15-plus, teaches lifeguard skills, as well as necessary leadership and communication skills to help them succeed both personally and professionally. “Lifeguard Academy offers participants much more than your basic lifeguard...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
School board Nov. 8 set to vote on revised freedom of speech policy

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting is set to adopt the revised board policy for freedom of expression as well as receive a legislative update. After the first reading of the freedom of expression policy at its Oct. 25 meeting, the board requested...
EDMONDS, WA
Artists sought for large-scale work near MLT light rail station

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a Call for Artists to produce an installation for a new pedestrian plaza. Proposed artwork should be relevant to the community, site-specific and long lasting. “We’re especially interested in creators from the Pacific Northwest,” said Renee Norton, a recreation supervisor who is the...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally

Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022

6100 block St. Albion Way: A man told police his 1997 Honda Accord had been stolen overnight from the Lakeside Apartments parking lot. 5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Police observed a driver swerving his vehicle on the roadway and nearly causing a collision. After pulling the driver over, the officer reported an odor of intoxicants on the man’s breath. The suspect declined a field sobriety test but was transported to Snohomish County Jail for a blood alcohol test, after which he was cited for DUI.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight

Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

