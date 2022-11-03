6100 block St. Albion Way: A man told police his 1997 Honda Accord had been stolen overnight from the Lakeside Apartments parking lot. 5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Police observed a driver swerving his vehicle on the roadway and nearly causing a collision. After pulling the driver over, the officer reported an odor of intoxicants on the man’s breath. The suspect declined a field sobriety test but was transported to Snohomish County Jail for a blood alcohol test, after which he was cited for DUI.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO