Options Action: Bearish bets on Carvana
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at bearish bets on Carvana. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits U.S. midterm elections
Stock futures rose Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 83 points or 0.26%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.31% and 0.42%, respectively. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
What Cramer is watching Monday — midterm election, Apple in China, cloud collapse
U.S. stock futures bounced after breaking multiweek weekly winning streaks. Midterm election is Tuesday and could go strong Republican in both House and Senate. Good for oil stocks, banks, non-union companies. Big consumer inflation numbers Thursday for the Federal Reserve to consider next month at its last scheduled meeting of the year. Still more than 40% odds in the market for a fifth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike.
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Inaugural CNBC Spark Event on November 14
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 7, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the inaugural CNBC Spark event, taking place on Monday, November 14 in Las Vegas, starting at 6:30pm PT. CNBC Spark will convene innovative leading industry thinkers and executives to examine the...
In bankrupt Lebanon, locals mine bitcoin and buy groceries with tether, as $1 is now worth 15 cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Twitter early investor Chris Sacca says Elon Musk is 'alone right now and winging this'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
'The old UK growth model is dead': What a long-term weak pound means for Britain
The recent highs and lows have all played out within a range that sterling has not traded at against the greenback since 1984. In mid-2007, at the precipice of the financial crisis, it was possible to get two dollars for a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5; and at the start of 2022, $1.3.
China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy
China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings jump 20%, conglomerate buys back another $1 billion in stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. The Omaha-based...
Charts suggest it's not time to buy the dip in mega-cap tech stocks just yet, Cramer says
Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
Afraid to cruise? Not at all, say fans who are causing 'an explosion of bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
Brex: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise
Founders: Henrique Dubugras, Pedro Franceschi (co-CEOs) Funding: $1.2 billion (PitchBook) Valuation: $12.3 billion (PitchBook) While Brex broke through as a fintech disruptor offering small businesses and startups access to credit lines and software to manage their finances, it's moved up the corporate food chain in recent years as some of its early clients grew into big companies. Brex boasts more than 10,000 corporate customers, including DoorDash and Airbnb.
Twitter co-founder Dorsey apologizes for growing the company 'too quickly' in wake of mass layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. "Folks at Twitter past and...
Taxation is a blunt instrument, IATA chief Willie Walsh says: 'The carrot is far more effective than the stick'
"Quite honestly, all of the evidence that we have available shows that the carrot is far more effective than the stick," Willie Walsh tells CNBC. Despite being a crucial cog in the global economy, the environmental footprint of aviation is significant. Walsh strikes an optimistic tone about his sector's prospects...
China's exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
Shares of Trump-linked SPAC soar 66% as former president hints at 2024 run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
