Mechanical Issues Prompt Flights to Divert to LAX; No Injuries Reported

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A pair of Southwest Airlines planes made unscheduled landings at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday due to mechanical issues, but both aircraft landed safely with no reports of any injuries or damage.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Southwest flight 1563 from Sacramento bound for Orange County was diverted to LAX after reporting an unspecified issue. After landing safely, the plane was checked and the flight continued on to Orange County, where it arrived shortly before 3 p.m., according to airline records.

About two hours later, a Southwest flight from Austin, Texas, bound for Burbank also diverted to LAX, reporting unspecified mechanical issues. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it was placed on standby in response to a report of the incoming aircraft, but units were canceled when the plane touched down without issue.

Passengers aboard that flight were expected to continue on to Burbank later Thursday afternoon, according to the airline's website.

Southwest Airlines officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.