Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
Compass Housing Alliance in Seattle to extend shelter hours due to cold weather
SEATTLE, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced their plans to activate tier 2 weather response protocols, from Sunday Nov. 6 until Friday Nov. 11. In addition, the Compass Housing Alliance are extending their hours from Nov. 6 until Nov. 11, as well as opening extra beds...
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy
SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
Crews work to restore power, clean debris in Snohomish County after windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Utility crews are racing to restore power to around 30,000 people in Snohomish County after a powerful wind storm ripped through the area over the weekend. The storm toppled trees in several cities, including Everett where it crushed two vehicles near the intersection of 17th...
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
Police investigating north Seattle shooting on Aurora and 125th
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in north Seattle Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in front of the Jack in the Box on Aurora Avenue North and 125th Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. According to police, a man and a woman were...
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
Box truck crashes into home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A box truck crashed into a home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood Monday morning. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home near North 85th St. and Wallingford Ave. North. The passenger of the box truck was able to make it...
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'
The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
Seattle PD arrest two men following Saturday morning shooting in CID restaurant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating following an altercation that resulted in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. inside a Chinatown International District restaurant. The incident took place on the 200 block of South King Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two women had been arguing over...
'It's a war on children:' A Kirkland mothers social media warning after her son's death
KIRKLAND, Wash. — One pill can kill. It happened to a Kirkland teen, the victim of a fentanyl overdose. His mother, Katie Steinle is speaking out more than two years later to warn other parents about what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns is a danger on social media platforms: a secret code some young users know, but most parents don't.
Police recover stolen car taken from Seattle Children's hospital, also guns, drugs, cash
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police have recovered the vehicle belonging to a family who had it stolen while their child was undergoing surgery at Seattle Children's hospital. On Friday, Seattle police conducted a stolen vehicle operation throughout the city. During the operation, they found a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.
