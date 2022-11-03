ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KOMO News

Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy

SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating north Seattle shooting on Aurora and 125th

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in north Seattle Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in front of the Jack in the Box on Aurora Avenue North and 125th Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. According to police, a man and a woman were...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Box truck crashes into home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A box truck crashed into a home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood Monday morning. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home near North 85th St. and Wallingford Ave. North. The passenger of the box truck was able to make it...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'

The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
SEATTLE, WA

