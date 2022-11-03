ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.3 Lite FM

Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
94.3 Lite FM

Let’s Take A Closer Look at Marbletown, New York

We are excited to once again celebrate Marbletown, New York as our hometown of the week. Fun fact Marbletown for a brief minute was the Capital of New York. According to Wikipedia Marbletown served as our state capital briefly following the burning of Kingston by the British during the revolutionary war. If you have ever traveled on Route 213 or 209 south out of Kingston you have driven right through this Ulster County town. It covers about 55 square miles and has both the Rondout and Esopus creeks running through it.
MARBLETOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them. In addition to specific education,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?

Are incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities allowed to have conjugal visits? Across New York, there are 44 state-run prisons. These prisons have a variety of programs for inmates, including Canine Training Programs, Adult Basic Education, Furniture Manufacturing, Horse Handling and Care, and more. These programs are designed to provide prisoners with educational opportunities, rewards, jobs, therapy, and more. But what about what is commonly known as 'conjugal visits'?
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
