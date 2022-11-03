We are excited to once again celebrate Marbletown, New York as our hometown of the week. Fun fact Marbletown for a brief minute was the Capital of New York. According to Wikipedia Marbletown served as our state capital briefly following the burning of Kingston by the British during the revolutionary war. If you have ever traveled on Route 213 or 209 south out of Kingston you have driven right through this Ulster County town. It covers about 55 square miles and has both the Rondout and Esopus creeks running through it.

MARBLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO