Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Here Is A Way To Help Keep Kids In The Berkshires Warm This Winter
Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?. This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community. By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Meet Peepers
A massive shout out to all who attended the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle at Haddad Subaru on Saturday morning, raising over $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society. John Perrault joins us every Wednesday to talk shop, local happenings, and most importantly, the "pet of the week". November...
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond
The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
MA Residents: Beware If You Visit This Eerie Final Resting Place!
Even though Halloween took place this past Monday, there is no stopping those who are yearning for a unique paranormal experience. If you are one of many tri-state region residents who wish to explore life in the here after, have we got an adventure for you:. For starters, you have...
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation
Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
Fodor’s Travel Says This Massachusetts Location Is On The National Top 10 Bucket List
Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it. Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top...
Incredible Berkshires Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Berkshires is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
Berkshire County: When You’re Away, What Do You Leave On For Your Pets?
Here's an interesting question for you pet owners in Berkshire County. When you're away for any length of time, whether you're at your job on a regular day or on a mini vacation over the weekend, do you leave anything on for your four-legged companion?. For instance, if you're away...
The Warrens Spooked and Amazed Berkshire County Folks Back in 1999
Before the Warrens became mainstream due to ghost hunter shows and big box office movies like "The Conjuring" I had the pleasure and excitement of attending one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's presentations. Ed and Lorriane made a visit to Berkshire County back in 1999 and they hosted an event at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield. Ed and Lorraine came on my radar when actors played them in the 1991 made-for-television movie entitled "The Haunted" (full movie below), one of my all-time favorites by the way. Needless to say, I was thrilled to see them live and in the flesh.
Now That Halloween Is Over, Is It Time for Christmas Music?
It just seems like Halloween came and gone just like that. By the way don't forget, Halloween fun for adults continues this Friday night at The American Legion in North Adams. For details click here. Anyways, how many times did you listen to Thriller on repeat all this time? For me I'd say at least 5 or 6 times. So, does this mean it's time to start listening to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey on repeat for the next 8 weeks?
Police Are Searching For Missing 60-Year-Old Pittsfield Man
Berkshire County friends and neighbors, once again the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for our help in locating a local man who has gone missing. According to a social media statement on their Facebook page, Pittsfield Police are currently searching for Gino Gennari, 60, who has been reported missing and they're asking for our help.
