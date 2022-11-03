Read full article on original website
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to Liberty
Arkansas lost its first non-conference game under Sam Pittman on Saturday when No. 23 Liberty rolled into Fayetteville (Ark.) and left with a 21-19 win in front of a homecoming crowd of 70,072. The Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC) were lifeless in the first half and trailed 21-3 at the break,...
After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'
Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
College football rankings: Oregon enters Kirk Herbstreit's top four, Georgia No. 1
Week 10 was a wild one in college football, and it shows in Kirk Herbstreit's ranking of the top-six teams in the sport. Georgia made a statement Saturday, defeating Tennessee 27-13. It was a victory that put the Bulldogs in the driver's seat of the SEC East Division. "Just the...
Duke blows out Jacksonville 71-44 in opening game of Jon Scheyer Era
The Jon Scheyer era at Duke has officially begun. With a nearly full moon on Monday night (a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse arrives tomorrow morning) and a full crowd inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils hosted the Atlantic Sun's Jacksonville Dolphins for the first game of Scheyer's career as head coach of his alma mater.
Paul Finebaum questions Alabama's Nick Saban after LSU loss: 'This is the fourth time he’s been out-coached'
Nick Saban is under fire after Alabama fell to LSU, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday night. First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to play for the win instead of the tie in overtime. Kelly dialed up a two-point conversion, and Jayden Daniels connected with Mason Taylor for the game-winner. Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes are on life support after its second loss of the season, and SEC host Paul Finebaum had plenty of questions for Saban in the aftermath.
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 11 Coaches Poll
After 10 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Michigan received two. LSU rose nine points to No. 8. Alabama fell 5 spots to No. 11, Clemson fell seven spots to No. 12, Texas rose 10 spots to No. 18, Illinois dropped seven spots to No. 20, Kansas State fell to No. 22, and Washington and Notre Dame entered the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 25.
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-Rutgers recap, Minter & Corum making award pushes, Michigan-OSU comparison
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports' Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the Michigan football team's 52-17 win over Rutgers, as well as some...
Instant takeaways: No. 1 Vols dealt chastening, deafening first loss at No. 3 Georgia
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 1 Tennessee's tough loss at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State got down early again and was unable to mount a comeback as it fell on the road for the second consecutive week, this time to Kansas, 37-16, inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. It is the Cowboys’ first loss in Lawrence since 1994.
Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU
Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
Michigan's second-half flurry buries Rutgers, media reacts
Fourth-ranked Michigan moved slowly through the first half Saturday night against Rutgers before clicking on all cylinders after intermission during a 52-17 victory. The Wolverines out-scored the Scarlet Knights, 28-0, in the third quarter behind two touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy, an interception return for a score and Blake Corum's 16th rushing touchdown of the season.
Beamer updates Lloyd, Spaulding and the other injured Gamecocks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two key players for the South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt. After the 38-27 win over the Commodores, Shane Beamer said he was optimistic that running back MarShawn Lloyd would be back with the team in seven days for the Florida game. The outlook for defensive back David Spaulding isn’t so rosy.
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
