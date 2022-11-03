Dwyane Wade Responds To His Ex-Wife About His Parenting of Zaya

Source: Jeff Haynes / Getty

The ex-wife of Dwyane Wade and Zaya’s biological mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, is reportedly accusing Dwyane Wade of exploiting their now 15 year old child, Zaya Wade, for financial gain. Ms. Funches-Wade is also filing an objection to Dwyane Wade’s petition for recognition of Zaya’s potential new birth certificate, which would legally identify Zaya as female. Ms. Funches-Wade is also asking the court to asking a court to intervene and prevent Zaya from legally changing her name and gender until she turns 18.

Today Dwyane Wade is responding to his ex-wife’s claims all the way from the ‘Mother Land’ via Instagram.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” “No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.” “Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN,” “I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate.”

That’s just the little bit of the full blown Instagram dissertation Dwyane Wade made, see the rest below, then give us your thoughts.