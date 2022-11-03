ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US votes with Biden agenda at stake - and Trump in the wings

Americans vote Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that could decide the political future of both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump -- who has all but announced he will seek the White House again in 2024. The outcome will likely determine whether Biden, who turns 80 this month and is the oldest president ever, will seek a second term in 2024 -- or step aside. bur-wd-ec/st
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Douglas Brouwer: Europeans are worried about us

Europeans are watching the mid-term elections in the United States with many of the same feelings of dread, disbelief, and anxiety as most Americans. When Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, most Europeans were relieved, but they were also skeptical that he would do much to restore the U.S. as a global leader — or even as a reliable ally, which the U.S. had been since the end of World War II. ...
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Cast your vote and cross your fingers

Today’s the day that will have long-reaching ramifications into our future. I’m writing this well before the election, so I have no idea what the polls are reflecting. We might be heading for a blue wave or a red one that will forever change our concept of democracy. “The nobler man clings to virtue and cherishes justice. The lower type cherishes the hope of favors to be received,” said Confucius. Today we vote for the people we think will do the best job, be virtuous in character and noble in the fulfillment of their duties to “defend and protect” our...
SFGate

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Letters to the Editor:

God chooses for us, we should have faith A response to Hillary Scholten’s take: "Giving women a choice can also mean they choose life." I would like to respond to Hillary Scholten's column about women choosing life. I am happy to read that Hillary and her husband chose life for their unborn child, and...
HOLLAND, MI
SFGate

An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy