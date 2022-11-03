Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market
Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
syvnews.com
Photos: Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office fall open house at the Tribal Nursery
The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office held its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery Saturday in Santa Ynez.
syvnews.com
Major storm expected to hit northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning
Northern Santa Barbara County residents on Monday got a slight taste of a major storm expected to hit early Tuesday morning, bringing high winds and heavy rain that could drop more than 2 inches on most areas, meteorologists said Monday. Mountain areas could see even more rain, and the southerly...
Santa Barbara Independent
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
syvnews.com
Almost 25% of ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned
Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election. “We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,”...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Denise Hippach Becomes Santa Barbara County's First African American Judge
On October 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen administered the oath of office to Denise M. Hippach, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench in Dept. 6 of the Superior Court in Santa Maria, CA. Governor Newsom made the appointment on October 7,...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Workshop on Update to Housing Element Sparks Spirited Discussion
Preparing to plot out future housing plans, Santa Maria held a workshop Thursday to collect comments about changes needed to expand and improve the city’s housing supply. The third of four planned workshops came as the Community Development Department prepares an update to the Santa Maria General Plan Housing Element.
syvnews.com
Rainstorm may affect voter turnout at polls Tuesday, but impact expected to be minor
A storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Santa Barbara County on Election Day may reduce the voter turnout at the polls, but that’s not expected to have a big impact on results, since only a small percentage of the total ballots are cast at polling places, a county election official said.
syvnews.com
New medical director announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective Oct. 31. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pepper
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Pepper from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Pepper is an “absolute love” who was terrified at the shelter in Bakersfield but Novy’s Ark came and got him and now he’s much happier. His favorite thing to do is give kisses.
beerandbrewing.com
The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast
From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach
Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
