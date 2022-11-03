ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market

Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara

Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed

••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pepper

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Pepper from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Pepper is an “absolute love” who was terrified at the shelter in Bakersfield but Novy’s Ark came and got him and now he’s much happier. His favorite thing to do is give kisses.
ATASCADERO, CA
beerandbrewing.com

The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast

From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
ATASCADERO, CA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach

Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
PISMO BEACH, CA

