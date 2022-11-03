ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IL

Franciscan Health Hammond ends in-patient services, its emergency room closes in December

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkzbZ_0ixxp0tF00

Franciscan Health Hammond ends in-patient services, its emergency room closes in December 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in one northwest Indiana city said they are left without critical healthcare.

Their only hospital announced plans to shut down most operations. Franciscan Health Hammond said it is ending in-patient services and the emergency department will close at the end of the year.

Franciscan Health said it still plan to operate several clinics at the Hammond campus, but in-patient and emergency services are being cut because of a dwindling number of patients and a shortage of workers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rochester Intermediate School receives bomb threat

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Rochester Intermediate School received a bomb threat during school dismissal Monday afternoon. According to a post on their Facebook page, most students had already gone home, except for students who ride the double bus route and anyone at literary practice. Students still at school were evacuated to the Rochester Fire Department. […]
ROCHESTER, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste

Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwestern doctors perform first transplant using 'heart-in-a-box' device

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a game-changer in the field of medicine.For the first time ever in Illinois, surgeons have successfully taken a heart that stopped beating and transplanted it into another person.Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital said the procedure was made possible by a science fiction-like device nicknamed the "heart-in-a-box."The recipient of the transplant was Jerry Dorsey, 55, of Champaign, who's surgery took place on Oct. 12.Traditionally, hearts are only considered for transplant if they are still beating when taken from the donor.With the "heart-in-a-box," doctors can resuscitate recently-stopped hearts, and keep it beating and healthy while its transported for transplant."This has been the biggest leap in transplantation technology, surgical technique since the 1980s," said Dr. Duc Thinh, of Bluhm Heart Hospital.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants, including 182 in Illinois.This technology could increase the number of transplants by 20% to 30%.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield

A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure

URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
URBANA, IL
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
127K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy