As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.

7 DAYS AGO