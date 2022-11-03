Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
netflixjunkie.com
As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family
As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC
Will The Crown make the young dislike the monarchy?
Younger audiences, with no first-hand memories of the 1990s, are likely to have their views on the monarchy "heavily influenced" by The Crown's TV dramatisation of the era, says a royal expert. "I think it's very likely that these Netflix films will be taken as a quasi-documentary," says Professor Pauline...
COP26 one year on: how much progress has been made?
As the UN’s Cop27 summit begins in Egypt, there are warnings more must be done to avert climate breakdown
African nations can’t ‘adapt’ to famine or floods. Rich countries should pay us for the climate crisis they caused
In September, I travelled from my home country, Uganda, to Turkana County in Kenya, which is suffering from a historic drought. One morning, I met a boy in a hospital where doctors see patients with the worst cases of severe acute malnutrition. His family had not been able to access the treatment he needed in time. By the time the sun set that evening, he had died.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Boy's death linked to mould in flat, inquest told
The death of a two-year-old boy was directly linked to his exposure to mould in a flat, an inquest has heard. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court has heard his father Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about the property.
BBC
Artist's work tells story of fleeing war in Ukraine
Artist Oleksandra Novatska fled the Ukraine with her daughter Anna and ended up in Dumfries. At first she found it impossible to resume her work but now she has found the inspiration for an exhibition in the town. It draws on her home country's rich history for producing embroidered towels...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
Ten days of Twitter chaos
Elon Musk has a reputation for being an erratic, but brilliant business leader. In his first 10 days as Twitter boss, we have seen more of the former than the latter. Twitter has long been thought of by Silicon Valley investors as poorly run - but with bags of potential.
BBC
The agony of not knowing, as Mariupol mass burial sites grow
More than 1,500 new graves have been dug at a mass burial site near the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to an analysis of new satellite images carried out for the BBC. The site north-west of the city consists of a large field of graves that Ukrainian officials and...
BBC
COP27: Boris Johnson asked if climate summit attendance is 'back seat driving'
The former prime minister was asked why he attended and spoke at the climate change summit in Egypt, when it was thought the current prime minister wouldn't attend. The BBC's political editor Chris Mason asked him if his attendance at the conference meant he was being a "back seat driver."
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Glenn Quinn: Family vows to stay in Carrickfergus despite threat
The brother of a man murdered in Carrickfergus says his family will not be silenced despite receiving more threats they would be shot. Glenn Quinn was beaten to death at his home in the town in January 2020. His family believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were...
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'
Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales. According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons,...
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
Comments / 0