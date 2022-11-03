ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Despite inflation woes, experts predict better holiday sales compared to last year

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btzJH_0ixxoo4D00

How will inflation impact holiday shopping? 02:02

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) The National Retail Federation unveiled its prediction on holiday sales for November through December.

During a conference call on Thursday, the organization believes sales will increase 6 to 8% compared to last year. That equals anywhere from $942.6 billion to $960.4 billion more.

Last year, sales fell 13.5% compared to 2020, which broke records.

"In the face of these challenges and in the face of the uncertainty that's taking place across the economy, consumers are behaving more thoughtfully, a bit cautiously but yet they continue to spend," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

The NRF took in several factors when releasing this prediction such as inflation, interest rates, consumer confidence, disposable income and weather.

This year, the NRF also pointed out shoppers will be looking for bargains which is in line with what early shoppers said today.

"You want to find a better bargain, you want to be able to get just the right thing but looking at the prices maybe you'll get almost the right thing," said shopper Susan Arner.

"Everybody, including us, I think is more broke for sure, so maybe a little less this Christmas," said shopper Jennifer Shapaka.

Local gift stores like Lawrence's Gifts in Fort Worth is looking forward to this busy season.

"It's going to be a good year, we're planning on it," said Frances Lawrence, owner of Lawrence's Gifts.

Foot traffic here is picking up she says, and she doesn't notice the strain on pocketbooks impacting spending right now.

"We try to make things affordable for everybody we have all price points and always have so not everybody has the same amount of money to spend," added Lawrence.

The National Retail Federation also predicts stores will hire more than 450,000 seasonal workers to meet this demand.

To read more about the NRF's predictions and methodology, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

What North Texans are saying about the impact of inflation

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The word 'inflation' can cause people to cringe.Prices of everyday items have hit a 40-year high. It's impacting just about everyone, especially seniors and the working class.The Consumer Price Index for the Dallas-Fort Worth area shows rent increased more than 10% in September from the same month last year.Gas prices rose more than 11% during that same time.Electricity shot up by nearly 31%.Food prices climbed by more than 14%.A further breakdown shows cereals and bakery items jumped by more than 12%.Meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up by 12.5%, and dairy 19%.You've no doubt felt those price...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

While housing inventory has increased, so have prices and interest rates

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After living in their current Frisco home for 12 years, Susan and Eric Cancemi are looking to move. "I would like to find a property that has some space, some acreage maybe and maybe a water feature or a lake on it," Eric said. In the last year of looking, there's been a lot of changes. Fed interest rate hikes: What to do if you're buying a home"I think people last year were really taking advantage of the market and buyers didn't have a choice if a house is turnkey ready and now with interest rates going up, buyers...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Fed interest rate hikes: What to do if you're buying a home

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Debt just became more costly for consumers – whether that's auto loans, credit cards, and in some cases home mortgages.    As expected, the federal reserve on Wednesday raised short term interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point. It's the latest in what has been a string of aggressive rate hikes as the fed works to curb inflation.For Carlotta Booker, it's a concern – but the rising interest rates can't quench her dreams of homeownership."It will mean that we will have a permanent place to stay," says Booker, "A place to call our own....
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Trucking companies turn to electric vehicles for sustainability and savings

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster price of gas. Now trucking companies are following suit as a long-term option. CBS 11 News spoke with HOLT Truck Centers in Irving which invested in several EV Trucks from the company Nikola."The turning radius is very short, the maneuverability is excellent," said Cary Gniffke, E.V. Manager for HOLT Truck Centers. The company is the first in Texas to use Nikola battery-powered trucks which they purchased in February. The trucks have traveled over 10,000 miles so far. Gniffke says it's about sustainability, "Gives us the ability...
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas.  Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas' director of aviation to retire this week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He's overseen Love Field Airport through some turbulent times.Dallas' Director of Aviation Mark Duebner will retire this week, and he shared with CBS 11 the successes and challenges of his tenure."We would like to believe, and I would like to believe, that Love Field really is a community airport," he said.It's a community and an airport that have seen tremendous growth since Duebner took over as director of aviation in 2011."It really has been an amazing transformation," he said.He said he knew the full repeal of the Wright Amendment would be a game changer. That allowed airlines...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

After Grapevine Colleyville ISD cancelled its book fairs, parents organized their own

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) - After Grapevine Colleyville ISD cancelled its Scholastic book fairs, a group of parents stepped in this weekend to hold their own.  Browsing over books, shoppers at the Grapevine Convention Center Friday afternoon showed their support. "It was like some of my favorite things to do growing up," said Andrea Stevens, a GCISD graduate looking for books for her niece and nephew. "It's just a wonderful thing. Who would want to stop that?" said Judy Leddy. GCISD in August announced it was cancelling its contract with Scholastic because...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

'Tis already the season for giving as North Texas nonprofits expect many in need

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Now that Halloween is over, North Texas nonprofits are already turning their attention to Christmas. Christian Community Action in Lewisville is helping a record number of families in southern Denton County right now, and they expect the need to be even higher this holiday season. "There are needs everywhere with meals, with food, with trying to get ready for Christmas," said Gilbert Montez, president & CEO of CCA. "It's just a great need right now for the families in our community." Montez says the need during the pandemic was incredible, but the need this year has been just as high. "And...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Mental health hotline call center in North Texas is looking to hire more

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three months into a nationwide transition on the best way to get help to people experiencing a mental health crisis, calls to one of the 988 centers in Fort Worth are steadily increasing, and expected to grow with more public awareness of the hotline.One of four major call centers in Texas handling 988 calls, a suicide and crisis lifeline, the center in Fort Worth is looking to nearly double its staff of 42.Training is ongoing for communication staff in cities who handle 911 calls, so they know when to hand off to the new...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Early voters brave severe weather in Dallas to cast their ballots

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - People in Dallas were voting right up until 9 o'clock on Nov. 4 when the early voting polls closed. Turnout was reported to be down across the state for a November election where the biggest race is for governor. Severe weather rolling through the city only slowed down early voters who preferred carrying umbrellas and casting ballots in the rain over waiting in line for possibly hours on Election Day. "I got done with work early so I decided to go ahead and come vote," said Brandon Bledsoe of Dallas.According to state statistics, the number of people voting early thus...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson.  "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas has two chances to see Taylor Swift April 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has had a busy last couple of weeks shaking up the music industry once again. Songs from Swift's newest album 'Midnights' have recently dominated the Billboard 100, making history by shutting out other artists from the top 10. Tuesday morning, Swift announced 'The Eras Tour', set to start March 2023. Swift posted the announcement on Twitter saying, "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour... a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" The stadium tour will begin with the first show on March 18th, 2023 in Glenndale, Arizona,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Richardson resident's lucky lottery ticket nets $1M prize

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Richardson resident is the latest Texan to join the millionaire's club after they won a Powerball lottery prize worth $1 million on Oct. 24.The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Tom Thumb at 3411 Custer Parkway. Their numbers matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-23-35-45-54), but not the red Powerball number (16). The winner chose to remain anonymous.Powerball Grand Prizes are starting at $20 million and keep rolling until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers from a field of 69 possible numbers and an additional Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.Players can also choose a Power Play for $1 more dollar per play to multiply non-Grand Prize winnings by up to 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (where the winner wins all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, like this lucky North Texan) is set at $2 million no matter which multiplier is chosen.Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. Tonight's jackpot is estimated to be worth about $1.2 billion.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Pressure to ban hair discrimination grows after new study links straighteners to cancer

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study linking uterine cancer in women to using hair-straightening chemicals has sparked a deeper conversation about the pressure some Black women face to straighten their hair."I've always been like, 'Oh I need, you know, the creamy crack,'" Brittany Huntley said. "Like, I need it to be straightened." Huntley said she's been getting relaxers since she was 3 years old. It made it easier to manage her hair. But in college when she transitioned back to her natural hair, she had some problems at the bank where she worked as a teller."They told me had I had...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: How to plant a tree

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is on the first Friday of November. It is better to plant a tree around here in the Fall instead of Spring. This gives the tree time to grow out its root structure to help survive the brutal hot and dry summer headed its way.The Texas Tree Foundation Cool School Program plants their school campuses around Texas Arbor day for this very reason. On the week leading up to Arbor Day they gathered at SAN JACINTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN DALLAS to teach kids how to plant a tree. The different classes spent a part of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Young artists learn about western art from the pros at Fort Worth exhibit

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is a destination for western art and cowboy culture, but western art isn't always accessible for younger people. When Wilondja Ebula  looks at western art it's hard to miss the sparkle in his eye.An art student from Western Hills High School in Fort Worth, Ebula immigrated to the United States from Tanzania just 5 years ago.He says there's something about western art that reminds him of home."The similarities [are] the nature, the desert, the weather basically," said Ebula.Art, he says, is personal, a reflection of life through his eyes."Art is something that I do for me...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
160K+
Followers
24K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy