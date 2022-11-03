ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Reminder: Flyers will need REAL ID to travel starting in May

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- The federal deadline to upgrade your identification in order to fly within the United States is fast approaching.

On May 3, 2023, your standard license or ID card will no longer be accepted at airports.

REAL IDs and enhanced IDs are federally compliant and issued by the DMV. You will need them to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and to enter certain federal buildings.

"Make sure it has a star or a flag on it, and if it does not, get your paperwork together, go on the DMV website, take a look, see what you need," Putnam County Clerk Mike Bartolotti said.

"We need to know who the people are getting on our commercial flights and if the documents they provided are legitimate, thus, REAL ID," TSA federal security director Robert Duffy said.

Enhanced IDs can also be used to enter Canada or Mexico by land or sea. These upgraded IDs will not be accepted for air travel between countries, however.

