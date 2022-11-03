LOOK: Michigan State returning to traditional road uniforms vs. Illinois

It's back to the basics for the Spartans this weekend in Champaign...

It's Thursday night, and that means Michigan State football has officially announced their uniform combination for this weekend's road trip to Illinois.

The Spartans are returning to a more traditional road uniform combination this week. Michigan State will don green helmets with the traditional Spartan logo, as well as white jerseys and green pants to go with the white accessories.

We've already seen the "All-White" combination twice on the road this season, including just last week at Michigan, so it makes sense for the Spartans to change things up. It's a clean look, albeit not a very exciting one.

I would have liked to see the 'Block S' or one of the other logos on the helmets this week, but that's a minor gripe.

I do like Michigan State's choice to feature Daniel Barker in this week's video, as the senior transferred to MSU this offseason from Illinois, which obviously adds a little personal incentive for him this week.

All-in-all, it's a solid uniform combination this week for Michigan State. We'll see if it can translate into a much-needed victory for the Spartans.