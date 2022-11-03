ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Titans visit Chiefs in early matchup of playoff contenders

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEBWb_0ixxoMXz00

TENNESSEE (5-2) at KANSAS CITY (5-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chiefs by 12 1/2.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 5-2; Chiefs 3-4.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 30-25.

LAST MEETING: Titans beat Chiefs 27-3 on Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

LAST WEEK: Titans beat Texas 17-10; Chiefs were off.

TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (9), PASS (31), SCORING (24)

TITANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (2), PASS (24), SCORING (9)

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (23), PASS (2), SCORING (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (3), PASS (30), SCORING (23).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Titans even; Chiefs plus-2.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Safety Kevin Byard needs one interception to tie Michael Griffin and Ken Houston for eighth in franchise history with eight of them, and give him the most since the Titans era began in 1999. But getting it will be tough against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown just five this season.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Kadarius Toney was acquired for third- and sixth-round picks from the Giants last week. He’s been dealing with hamstring injuries this season, but is healthy now, and he should be helpful not only in the passing game but on punt returns. Rookie WR Skyy Moore has struggled with fumbled punts this season, and Toney could give Kansas City a sure-handed player on special teams until he gets up to speed with the playbook.

KEY MATCHUP: Titans RB Derrick Henry against the Chiefs run defense, which is allowing 92 yards per game to rank third in the league. Henry has topped 100 yards rushing in four straight games, including 219 yards and two touchdowns last week against Houston.

KEY INJURIES: QB Ryan Tannehill hopes to return from an ankle injury that kept him out last week against Houston. DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), FB Tory Carter (neck), FS Amani Hooker (shoulder) and DT Naquan Jones (illness) missed practice time this week. ... Chiefs TE Jody Forston (bruised quad) missed practice this week, but CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) and DE Mike Danna (calf) are expected to be back.

SERIES NOTES: The Titans have won five of the past six in the series, including a playoff win in 2018. The lone win by the Chiefs during that stretch came three seasons ago at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game. Prior to that game, the Chiefs had not beaten their old AFL rival from their days as the Houston Oilers since a 26-17 victory in Nashville on Oct. 6, 2013, the first season for coach Andy Reid in Kansas City.

STATS AND STUFF: Tennessee has won five straight after its 0-2 start. It is trying to start 6-2 for a third straight season. ... Rookie QB Malik Willis made his first career start in place of the injured Tannehill last week against Houston. Willis was 6 of 10 for 55 yards with an interception. ... Henry is coming off his sixth career 200-yard rushing game, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. His two TD runs gave him 75, passing Eddie George for the most in franchise history. ... The Titans finished with 314 yards rushing against Houston, the second most in team history. ... The Titans held Houston to 161 yards, their best defensive performance since holding the Steelers to 127 on Sept. 19, 2010. ... Kansas City has scored at least 40 points three times. The franchise record for a season is five. ... Reid is 20-3 in games coming off a bye, including 12-1 in games played at home. ... Mahomes has won 55 of his first 70 starts, tying Ken Stabler for second most since the NFL began keeping such stats in 1950. Otto Graham won 56 of his first 70. ... Mahomes passed Trent Green for second in completions among Chiefs quarterbacks with 1,726 his last time out. Len Dawson has the record with 2,115. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce can tie Rob Gronkowski for most 100-yard receiving games by his position with one more. Kelce has caught a pass in 134 straight games, the longest streak in franchise history. ... The Chiefs are 46-3 since 2018 when holding their opponent under 27 points. The Titans scored 17 in their win over Houston last week. ... Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap needs two sacks to reach 100 for his career.

FANTASY TIP: The Titans have struggled against the pass, and that bodes well for Mahomes and Co. While nobody in his wide receiver group has been dependable this season because of the way he spreads the ball around, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are trending in that direction. Smith-Schuster seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago in San Francisco, and Hardman had a TD catch while running for two more scores.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot. Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp. Swinney said having surgery sooner rather than later would give Thomas a reset for whatever he chooses to do next — return for a sixth year with the Tigers or prepare for the NFL combine. “So if he does decide to come back to Clemson, he’s ready to go for spring practice and all that,” Swinney said. “And if he does go ahead and go pro, then he’s fully ready for the combine and he’s got no limitations and all those things. But man, your heart goes out to him.”
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020, while Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason. Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take on added responsibilities with the defensive backs, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role in that area, too. Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive line without Pasqualoni.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt assistant coach sidelined over pro-Kanye post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson’s comment on Facebook. She said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office. “It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident,” Lee said in a statement. “Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office’s review.” Jackson coached in Vanderbilt’s loss to South Carolina last weekend after issuing an apology for a comment saying Ye was “two steps ahead of everyone else.” Lee and head coach Clark Lea issued a joint statement, saying it was being handled internally.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct allegations, the Browns were forced to be more realistic about their goals this season. Super Bowl dreams dissolved into survival mode.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he’s on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is hard to keep his eyes off Patrick Mahomes. His latest did-you-see-that performance came Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, when he set franchise records for completions (43) and attempts (68) while throwing for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But it was his sheer willpower that lifted the Chiefs from a 17-9 deficit to a 20-17 overtime victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Comments / 0

