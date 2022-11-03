Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
Entrance row at Fort Wayne International Airport to reopen on November 21
In 15 days, the main entrance where pickups and drop-offs take place at Fort Wayne International Airport will reopen.
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Rescue Mission announced on Monday that the organization’s president and CEO is stepping down. According to a press release, the faith-based shelter says Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will no longer be serving in the role as of March 2023 following 15 years of service. They say they will now be undergoing a leadership transition process over the next six months.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
Two pets die in house fire on city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Sunday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says crews were called to the 8200 block of Westridge Road on reports of a residential fire. Officials say thick black smoke was seen from miles away against the clear blue sky. When crews arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
Mayor Henry responds to Councilman Arp’s request for video release in OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry has responded to City Councilman Jason Arp’s request that all video and police reports associated with his OWI arrest in October be made public. On Oct. 14, Arp penned a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related...
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
Mayor Henry announces Fort Wayne awarded $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
Photos: Foggy morning in Fort Wayne
A thick blanket of fog fell over much of northeast Indiana Thursday morning. Many local school systems delayed classes, and some canceled altogether. Even with the disruption, the scenery was beautiful. Take a look at some pictures of the fog in Fort Wayne:. Did you snap a picture of this...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Windy Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Get set for a windy day today. Wind could gust up to 45 mph at times making it a blustery but mild day. There will be a few light showers from time to time during the day but heavy rain is not expected. The wind will continue to be from the south pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will become a bit lighter for Sunday and the sunshine will return. Remember to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night.
Woman injured in morning crash, fog cited as factor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - A woman was injured in a morning crash east of New Haven near the Ohio state line. Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning, police say a dump truck pulled out in front of an SUV causing a crash on Dawkins Road. Officials believe fog limited the the driver’s vision.
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
Sweetwater to host job fair to fill around 100 positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hosting a job fair Nov. 9 in an attempt to fill approximately 100 shipping specialist positions. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Impact Center. The starting pay for...
