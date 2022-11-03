FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Get set for a windy day today. Wind could gust up to 45 mph at times making it a blustery but mild day. There will be a few light showers from time to time during the day but heavy rain is not expected. The wind will continue to be from the south pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will become a bit lighter for Sunday and the sunshine will return. Remember to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO