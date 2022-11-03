ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Coroners office: Man dies after shot by Fort Wayne police

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was shot by a Fort Wayne police officer has died from his injuries, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Wyatt Beckler of Fort Wayne died in surgery following the shooting Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office said.

Police say officers responded after a man pulled a gun on a woman, and when the man refused commands from police and displayed a weapon, Officer Andrew Fry shot him.

Police spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig said he wasn’t sure if Beckler had a gun and whether he fired a shot at officers.

No officers were injured, Nerzig said.

Fry, an eight-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

