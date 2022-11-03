ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Midterm Election Preview in Alachua County

With less than 24 hours ahead of the midterm election, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats. Early voting data gives a state expert clues about what could happen on Tuesday. During the early voting period in Alachua County, Democrats outvoted Republicans by a 2:1 ratio. That has not been the case statewide....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Two men die in car crash near Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County

Dixie County — Two men died in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Dixie County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the car veered off the road, and hit a tree. This happened north of Horseshoe Beach on CR-351 near SW 782nd AVE at midnight. FHP says the the...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
One dead, one critically injured in Ocala car crash

Ocala police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northwest 27th avenue and Northwest 10th street on Saturday, November, 5th. A BMW and Hyundai were stopped at the intersection before the crash, according to the Ocala Police Department. The BMW and Hyundai moved forward through the intersection. A...
OCALA, FL

