Pittsfield, MA

New Retail Store is Now Open For Business in the Berkshires

This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.
LENOX, MA
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9 Pet Of The Week: Meet Peepers

A massive shout out to all who attended the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle at Haddad Subaru on Saturday morning, raising over $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society. John Perrault joins us every Wednesday to talk shop, local happenings, and most importantly, the "pet of the week". November...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond

The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Western Mass. Man Sentenced For Role In Major Heroin Operation

Last Thursday, a Western Massachusetts man received a prison sentence for playing a role in a very large-scale heroin trafficking operation. The man pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court on October 27, 2022. According to a media statement from the Department Of Justice(DOJ) in Boston, William Brantley, 51, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Incredible Berkshires Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater

An extravagant home in the Berkshires is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
SHEFFIELD, MA
This Spooktacular Fundraiser Is Exactly One Week From Today!

So, all month we've been talking about awesome Halloween events for the entire family. Like parades, trick or treating, and haunted houses. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with that at all. However, a lot of people have been asking, where are the adult Halloween parties at?. I could name a whole...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Now That Halloween Is Over, Is It Time for Christmas Music?

It just seems like Halloween came and gone just like that. By the way don't forget, Halloween fun for adults continues this Friday night at The American Legion in North Adams. For details click here. Anyways, how many times did you listen to Thriller on repeat all this time? For me I'd say at least 5 or 6 times. So, does this mean it's time to start listening to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey on repeat for the next 8 weeks?
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
