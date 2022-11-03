Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'SNL' has Trump plead his case to restore banned Twitter account
It's been a crazy few weeks for Twitter, and "SNL" made the most of the chaos. Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy the company last week, which led to massive layoffs and questions about whether the world's richest man would restore some banned accounts. "Saturday Night Live"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump and other Republicans are already casting doubt on midterm results
Former President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm election in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. "Here we go again!" he wrote. "Rigged Election!" Trump's supposed evidence? An article on a right-wing news site that demonstrated no rigging. Rather,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton decides against 2024 presidential bid
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to forgo a 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Cotton is the first high-profile Republican to remove himself from a wide list of rumored GOP presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump, who himself appears to be on the brink of announcing.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history -- and a spat of late spending in the race -- suggests...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph
Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats have zero room for error in Senate races as GOP House campaign builds
The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely. Even as the odds of House Democrats keeping their majority worsen -- with the party...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady -- spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate -- she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an "I see you" to female voters.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
Earlier this year, when New York's redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley's 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he's charged to protect as chair of the party's House campaign arm.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents -- one sitting and two former -- descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who held a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting 'the process play out'
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting "the process play out." "Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it'll go to the courts and then everybody should accept the...
Venezuela's bid to save 'diplomat' from US charges takes hit
For two years, Venezuela's socialist government has been fighting to extricate from the U.S. justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large Spanish-speaking...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia's Abigail Spanberger is 'dedicated to serving this country'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania takes on outsized importance in fight for Senate control
No Senate race in the country has received as much money and attention as the hotly contested and at-times divisive contest between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. And with over one million ballots already cast and Election Day just hours away, the reason is clear: Republican...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harris focuses on boosting female candidates in final days of midterm push
Andrea Campbell first met Kamala Harris when the then-California attorney general gave the address at her 2009 UCLA Law school commencement. More than a decade later, Campbell watched as Vice President Harris rallied a gymnasium full of Democrats to support her in her bid to become the first Black female attorney general of Massachusetts.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Klobuchar pushes back against Newsom's claim that Democrats are 'getting crushed on narrative' by Republicans
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday pushed back on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's argument that their party is "getting crushed on narrative" by Republicans and right-wing media outlets. "You know what? He's out there in California right now, and I am out here and been all over Ohio with Tim...
Bowser poised to coast to 3rd term as Washington, DC, mayor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser was poised to coast to a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice -- a dissent
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first written opinion as a Supreme Court justice, said she would have sided with an inmate who argued that Ohio suppressed evidence that might have helped him at trial. The full court declined to take up appeal brought by Davel Chinn, who shot and killed...
Comments / 0