Kathleen L. Fair, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen L. “Kathy” Fair, 69, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in UPMC Shenango in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Kathleen was born October 6, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Noreen Gregory-Blystone and Donald Blystone. She graduated from Mercer...
Dolores M. “Dee” Russell, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” Russell, 76, of Farrell, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, in Nugent’s Convalescent Home, following an extended illness. She was born February 26, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of Kathryn (Stinedurf) and James Rice. She graduated from Hickory High...
Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born July 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and F. Jane (Erwin) Jones. Becky was a...
Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, 92, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. Rose, or Rosie as many called her, was born on September 24, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Louis and...
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
Marilyn Kay Whipkey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Kay Whipkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on August 23, 1942, to Charles F. and Ella L. (Gehrke) Wesche in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She is survived by sons and their families, Arnold...
Chester J. Walters, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters. He was a 1966...
Sara Alice Thompson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Alice (Speaker) Thompson, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born February 26, 1926, in Lenox, Ohio, the daughter of the late William David and the late Alice Maude (Roberts) Speaker. She was the second...
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.
Elizabeth Jean Hodos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean Hodos, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Wickshire of Poland. Elizabeth was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ignat Demeretz. She was an amazing cook and a better baker....
Marilyn Jean (Dunn) Nolder, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.
Garnet Ellen West, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen West passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.
Harry G. Dailey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Dailey, 80, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1942, in Salem, son of the late William N. and Estella (McCoy) Dailey. Harry attended Columbiana Schools. He attended Greenford Christian Church. Harry...
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on riday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
Carl J. Dantone, Sr., Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Dantone, Sr. died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl J. Dantone, Sr., please visit our floral store.
Adolph Jerome Boos, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adolph Jerome Boos, age 92, died peacefully at Harbor Chase Assisted Living, in Vero Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He is survived by his seven children, Betty (Rob), Mary Ann (John), John (Susan), Steve (Trish), Charlie (Irina), Helen and Tom (Becky); ten grandchildren, Adria, Larry, Meagan, Stephen, Kenneth, Diane, Jason, Alexander, Dmitri and Fawn; 15 great-grandchildren, Mark, Jay, Luca, Gianna-Donna, Noah, Olivia, Walter, Lyell, Willow, Otto, Desmond, Auron, Sonya, Braydon and Amelia and his sister, Elizabeth Heitmann (nee Boos) of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
Terry Lee Danner, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Danner, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lee Danner, Sr., please visit our floral store.
