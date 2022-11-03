ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye approves grants and proposals for roadway developments

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wi0PJ_0ixxlqYE00

The Buckeye City Council on Tuesday they ratified three grant applications from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a master agreement to authorize the city manager on behalf of the city and approve a map of dedication dictating a right of way for a section of Lost Creek Drive.

Resolution No. 110-22 signed off on a grant application for U.S. DOT to reconnect Watson and Durango roads. The council ratified the submission to grant funding to construct a multiuse pedestrian overpass at the intersection of the two roads.

This will benefit Inca Elementary School, recreational parks and surrounding neighborhoods.

According to city documents, installing a pedestrian overpass allows for more communty connectivity, provide safe pathways to mobility and benefit historical disadvantaged communities.

The number of vehicle safety incidents at or near this intersection during the past 3.5 years totals 37, including four hit-and-runs and five injury incidents, according to city documents.

The total grant request is estimated at $525,000, of which $105,000 will be matched by the city.

Another resolution formally approved the request to U.S. DOT for design and planning roadway funding on Watson and Southern roads to MC 85.

This funding request will be used to establish a horizontal and vertical alignment for grade separated crossing of Watson Road over the Union Pacific Railroad and Buckeye Irrigation District canal.

The railroad tracks and irrigation canal are an existing barrier in that community that cuts off residents from freely traveling back and forth between north and south and accessing community services.

There is a 20% match requirement with this grant anticipating a planning project cost of $1.3 million with the city contributing $265,000.

The last grant application seeks to design and plan improvements on Rooks Road from Baseline Road to MC 85,including an at-grade railroad crossing and separated multiuse structure over the irrigation canal.

The grant requests is for $724,000, with the total planning cost at $905,000, of which the city will contribute $181,000.

A separate resolution approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Buckeye for coordination of road standards related to a private development.

This allows a developer in a city’s jurisdiction to construct an adjacent road in the county. When this happens, the adjacent road is required to meet county standards.

The last item pertains to road developments is the Verrado Lost Creek Drive Phase 3A.

The plan would add additional tracts as right of way along Lost Creek Drive. This will extend the existing Lost Creek Drive further west and will create additional ingress and egress for the Regent Hills District.

This plan is requested by DMB White Tanks LLC.

All items on the agenda were approved unanimously.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Chandler Accepting Applications for CIVIC Program

Mayor Kevin Hartke and the Chandler City Council are pleased to announce that applications are open for CIVIC, an interactive, 13-session program providing Chandler residents with a behind-the-scenes look at city services. This free program will again launch in January 2023 and is the latest offering by the City to...
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde

A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Prasada North will bring new retail options to Surprise

SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has begun development on Prasada North, a new retail development that will amplify the expansive retail options provided by Village at Prasada. Located north of Waddell Road, this large development represents the developer’s ongoing investment in the West Valley. With many projects throughout the country being delayed due to shifting economic conditions, Prasada North is a commitment to supporting the continued growth of Surprise.
SURPRISE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

New Ahwatukee lab offers affordable tests

A new business in Ahwatukee that promises people affordable tests for a wide range of health conditions and check-ups is co-owned by someone who knows the community well. Brandy Lloyd, who opened Any Lab Test Now at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. with her husband Brad, grew up in Ahwatukee and graduated from Mountain Pointe High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free Dump Week

Residents of Apache Junction can throw out a load of trash at the landfill during “Free Dump Week,” on Nov. 7-12. During that week, the Apache Junction Landfill offers city residents a free drop off, in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Please bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Powerball's largest jackpot in history has Phoenix residents hoping for a major win

The odds of winning the Powerball, or the lottery in general, are astronomical. But that didn't stop millions of Americans from dreaming of becoming a billionaire and buying tickets. A $2 lottery ticket could get you more than $1.5 billion, the largest jackpot in U.S. history. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on Saturday's lottery fever.
PHOENIX, AZ
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
264
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy