Buckeye approves grants and proposals for roadway developments

The Buckeye City Council on Tuesday they ratified three grant applications from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a master agreement to authorize the city manager on behalf of the city and approve a map of dedication dictating a right of way for a section of Lost Creek Drive.

Resolution No. 110-22 signed off on a grant application for U.S. DOT to reconnect Watson and Durango roads. The council ratified the submission to grant funding to construct a multiuse pedestrian overpass at the intersection of the two roads.

This will benefit Inca Elementary School, recreational parks and surrounding neighborhoods.

According to city documents, installing a pedestrian overpass allows for more communty connectivity, provide safe pathways to mobility and benefit historical disadvantaged communities.

The number of vehicle safety incidents at or near this intersection during the past 3.5 years totals 37, including four hit-and-runs and five injury incidents, according to city documents.

The total grant request is estimated at $525,000, of which $105,000 will be matched by the city.

Another resolution formally approved the request to U.S. DOT for design and planning roadway funding on Watson and Southern roads to MC 85.

This funding request will be used to establish a horizontal and vertical alignment for grade separated crossing of Watson Road over the Union Pacific Railroad and Buckeye Irrigation District canal.

The railroad tracks and irrigation canal are an existing barrier in that community that cuts off residents from freely traveling back and forth between north and south and accessing community services.

There is a 20% match requirement with this grant anticipating a planning project cost of $1.3 million with the city contributing $265,000.

The last grant application seeks to design and plan improvements on Rooks Road from Baseline Road to MC 85,including an at-grade railroad crossing and separated multiuse structure over the irrigation canal.

The grant requests is for $724,000, with the total planning cost at $905,000, of which the city will contribute $181,000.

A separate resolution approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Buckeye for coordination of road standards related to a private development.

This allows a developer in a city’s jurisdiction to construct an adjacent road in the county. When this happens, the adjacent road is required to meet county standards.

The last item pertains to road developments is the Verrado Lost Creek Drive Phase 3A.

The plan would add additional tracts as right of way along Lost Creek Drive. This will extend the existing Lost Creek Drive further west and will create additional ingress and egress for the Regent Hills District.

This plan is requested by DMB White Tanks LLC.

All items on the agenda were approved unanimously.