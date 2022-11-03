ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Inside UW’s 18-play, 92-yard drive that extinguished Oregon State

SEATTLE – Washington’s 18-play, 92-yard drive was built with 100 individual bricks. It was built, per UW coach Kalen DeBoer, by “players that will continually grind and execute and make the play that is needed to extend the drive.”. Case in point: Devin Culp. With 3 minutes,...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Injured OR hunter rescued in Mill Creek Watershed

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- On November, 2, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO), received reports of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek watershed area near Milton-Freewater. The 49-year-old hunter from Albany, Oregon suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk. According to a UCSO press release, Search and...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chains required on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Chains are required for all cars except all-wheel drive off I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Oversized cars are prohibited. Eastbound from mile post 47, five miles west of summit near Denny Creek. Westbound from milepost 56, four miles east of the summit near Gold Creek. People traveling should...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Car drives off overpass on I-5, closing road for hours

Northbound I-5 has reopened after an extended closure as traffic starts to move again. After a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate around 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning, there are backups causing big delays for morning commuters. Around 1:05 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision was...
SEATTLE, WA
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
kezi.com

Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
ALBANY, OR

