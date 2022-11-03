Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Pillars of the program: These Huskies look to lead UW men's basketball to success in 2022-23 season
A break in a photo shoot allows Mike Hopkins a moment to do what he does best: teach and motivate. “It never stops,” he says. “You’re always looking for ways to connect. It’s like they say, ABC: Always be coaching.”. At this moment, Hopkins is explaining...
nbcrightnow.com
Inside UW’s 18-play, 92-yard drive that extinguished Oregon State
SEATTLE – Washington’s 18-play, 92-yard drive was built with 100 individual bricks. It was built, per UW coach Kalen DeBoer, by “players that will continually grind and execute and make the play that is needed to extend the drive.”. Case in point: Devin Culp. With 3 minutes,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
nbcrightnow.com
Injured OR hunter rescued in Mill Creek Watershed
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- On November, 2, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO), received reports of an injured hunter in the Mill Creek watershed area near Milton-Freewater. The 49-year-old hunter from Albany, Oregon suffered a severe ankle injury and was unable to walk. According to a UCSO press release, Search and...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
nbcrightnow.com
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
nbcrightnow.com
Chains required on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Chains are required for all cars except all-wheel drive off I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Oversized cars are prohibited. Eastbound from mile post 47, five miles west of summit near Denny Creek. Westbound from milepost 56, four miles east of the summit near Gold Creek. People traveling should...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
Car drives off overpass on I-5, closing road for hours
Northbound I-5 has reopened after an extended closure as traffic starts to move again. After a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate around 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning, there are backups causing big delays for morning commuters. Around 1:05 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision was...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
