Moscow, ID

Group of six Idaho 'original gangsters' proud of growth football program has seen

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
nbcrightnow.com

'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
MOSCOW, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey “The Long Road” and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man killed in crash on I-84 near Burley

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek

The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
POCATELLO, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

