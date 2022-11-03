Group of six Idaho 'original gangsters' proud of growth football program has seen

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington
MOSCOW, Idaho – A 2-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington postgame news conference – the old Governor’s Cup for which Idaho and EWU used to play.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Dan Thompson: With Idaho improved across the board, Eastern Washington can't let rivalry loss become commonplace
MOSCOW, Idaho – At the end of his time answering postgame questions from the media, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed out the trophy on the desk in front of him. Stuck on it was a piece of athletic tape with the name “Che-Scow Cup” written in all caps.
nbcrightnow.com
'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
kidnewsradio.com
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey “The Long Road” and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003.
nbcrightnow.com
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston leaves game against Stanford with injury
STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State's offensive performance was overwhelmingly positive Saturday against Stanford, but the Cougs' Air Raid did suffer a potential setback up front. On a short rushing play midway through the second quarter, standout Cougar left tackle Jarrett Kingston went down with a lower-body injury. As two...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State running back Nakia Watson returns to lineup against Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State's running back position lacked depth over the past few weeks, but the Cougs' top rusher returned to the fold Saturday. Starting tailback Nakia Watson is back in action after missing two games last month due to an injury sustained Oct. 8 in the Cougars' loss to USC.
nbcrightnow.com
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
nbcrightnow.com
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's offense needed a rushing threat. It got that and then some Saturday
This column almost began with a disjointed, too-wordy joke about Stanford’s football and debate teams swapping places prior to Washington State’s 52-14 defeat of the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon. But this same Stanford team did beat Notre Dame this season, so the Cougars deserve more credit for how...
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70
The deer's body was left behind with only the head removed. The post Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
nbcrightnow.com
TV Take: Running back Nakia Watson made an immediate impact for Washington State's offense in rout of Stanford
The throngs who entered Stanford Stadium to watch their Cardinal host Washington State on Saturday sat stunned. All 514 of them. Or so. The near-empty facility was silenced by the Cougars scoring six first-half touchdowns en route to an overpowering 52-14 victory. Thankfully, neither Roxy Bernstein nor Michael Bumpus, the...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Idaho man killed in crash on I-84 near Burley
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Crews clean up mineral oil spill in Pocatello Creek
After mineral oil leaked from a rail oil tanker car on Nov. 2, crews have been hard at work removing the oil from the Pocatello Creek before it enters the Portneuf River. The post Crews clean up mineral oil spill in Pocatello Creek appeared first on Local News 8.
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
