Shooting on Main Street in East Hartford injures 1
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Main Street early Monday morning that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened at the Church Corners Inn, a boarding house, just after 12 a.m. Monday morning. The victim – who has not been identified – was shot twice in the back and is expected to recover.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Pedestrian killed in Rt. 15 crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash. Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday. State police said that a Ford F250 and...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
Small fire that burned vacant Cedarcrest Hospital building in Newington was arson, officials say
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that burned a vacant building at the former Cedarcrest Hospital site in Newington was intentionally set, fire officials announced Monday. The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday by a hiker in the area, according to fire officials. When crews arrived, about a half-acre of woods was on […]
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
Middletown crash kills NY man
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening. According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
Clean up continues after gas spill in Norfolk
CONNECTICUT, USA — Day three of cleanup continues on Route 44 after an overturned tanker spilled about 8,000 gallons of gasoline Saturday morning. Residents in Norfolk are now back in their homes after they were evacuated and brought to Botelle Elementary School. “We’ve had accidents with tankers with little...
Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut
(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday. Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?. Bristol. Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?. Cheshire. Should Cheshire authorize $166...
Gasoline tanker overturned in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Saturday morning. Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating six homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. Houses were also […]
Hay! On-ramp to I-91 south in Hartford littered with haystacks
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hay! What's the hold-up in Hartford?. Connecticut State Police are now cleaning up Interstate 91 south near the Exit 30 on-ramp after bales of hay tumbled off of an overturned flatbed truck and onto the road. Around 11 a.m. Friday, troopers warned motorists of the closed...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
