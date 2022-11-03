Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Overnight lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 in Fife beginning Nov. 9
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife will want to plan for extra travel time on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove sign structures along I-5 overnight Wednesday, Nov. 9...
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Suburban Times
Christmas Regale, Dec. 3
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
The Suburban Times
Pierce County completes salmon habitat restoration in Clear Creek
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County, with funds from the Commencement Bay Trustee Council, completed a capital improvement project to expand salmon habitat and reduce flooding risk in the Clear Creek watershed. The Clear Creek Habitat Restoration project, located off state Route 167/River Road East near 29th Avenue East, completed in late October after nearly four months of construction.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans
Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The Suburban Times
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
The Suburban Times
Notice of Application for use of 2023 City Day at McGavick Conference Center
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2023 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Click here to view the policy and application materials. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 16, 2022.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Community College Welcomes J. Manny Santiago to the Board of Trustees
Tacoma Community College announcement. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appointed J. Manny Santiago to the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Board of Trustees effective Oct. 31, 2022. Santiago replaces Trustee Bob Ryan, who has served on the TCC Board of Trustees since November of 2010. Ryan completed two terms. Santiago currently...
seattlemet.com
True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl
Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Priscilla Mejia
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Priscilla Mejia. Priscilla loves attending Dower and wakes up every day excited for school. “I love science, math, reading, PE, art and library class,” she said. “But if I had to pick, I’d say I love science and math the most. Science experiments are so much fun and in math I’m already on my threes for multiplication.”
The Suburban Times
Virtual Heritage Café Presents “Uncovering Hidden Stories Through Local History Collections”
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office, Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room and Community Archives Center have partnered to present about how new technologies and community outreach are helping to surface hidden stories that have been left out of mainstream historical conversations. On Thursday,...
The Suburban Times
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families
TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its first public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in...
The Suburban Times
Questioning Barriers: Angela Pierce-Ngo ’12 understands post-secondary success requires questions
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. While at PLU, Angela Pierce-Ngo ’12 was worried by a troubling pattern. After the first year of college, many peers and friends — especially classmates of color — left school or took an extremely long break. Even as she worked as a diversity advocate and…
The Suburban Times
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
