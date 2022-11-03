ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Suburban Times

Overnight lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 in Fife beginning Nov. 9

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife will want to plan for extra travel time on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove sign structures along I-5 overnight Wednesday, Nov. 9...
FIFE, WA
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
Christmas Regale, Dec. 3

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
TACOMA, WA
Pierce County completes salmon habitat restoration in Clear Creek

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County, with funds from the Commencement Bay Trustee Council, completed a capital improvement project to expand salmon habitat and reduce flooding risk in the Clear Creek watershed. The Clear Creek Habitat Restoration project, located off state Route 167/River Road East near 29th Avenue East, completed in late October after nearly four months of construction.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans

Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Notice of Application for use of 2023 City Day at McGavick Conference Center

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2023 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Click here to view the policy and application materials. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, November 30, 2022 and applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 16, 2022.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Tacoma Community College Welcomes J. Manny Santiago to the Board of Trustees

Tacoma Community College announcement. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appointed J. Manny Santiago to the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Board of Trustees effective Oct. 31, 2022. Santiago replaces Trustee Bob Ryan, who has served on the TCC Board of Trustees since November of 2010. Ryan completed two terms. Santiago currently...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

True Stories: What We Lost and Found After Fentanyl

Karen Lizzy / Lucifr Kruz / Anthony Taylor / Deaunte Damper / Zaheed Lynch / Annaiece. The stories keep coming, each more heartrending than the last. There’s the relative who fatally overdosed at a bus stop as dozens of people walked by. The person who lost a nephew to fentanyl, another a wife. The man who OD’d twice because he couldn’t bear to live without his partner. The mother who desperately clutched her child to her chest after the toddler swallowed a discarded M30 pill she had picked up off the floor.
SEATTLE, WA
CPSD Promising Future: Priscilla Mejia

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Priscilla Mejia. Priscilla loves attending Dower and wakes up every day excited for school. “I love science, math, reading, PE, art and library class,” she said. “But if I had to pick, I’d say I love science and math the most. Science experiments are so much fun and in math I’m already on my threes for multiplication.”
LAKEWOOD, WA
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families

TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
TACOMA, WA
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
TACOMA, WA

