Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans
Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
The Suburban Times
Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House
Submitted by Ellie Wilson. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!. This project serves two...
The Suburban Times
Virtual Heritage Café Presents “Uncovering Hidden Stories Through Local History Collections”
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office, Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room and Community Archives Center have partnered to present about how new technologies and community outreach are helping to surface hidden stories that have been left out of mainstream historical conversations. On Thursday,...
The Suburban Times
Christmas Regale, Dec. 3
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
The Suburban Times
Native American Heritage Month
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Native American Heritage Month formally recognizes the history, heritage, and culture of Indigenous people throughout the Americas, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Fort Nisqually was established in 1833 by the Hudson’s Bay Company at Nisqually Delta on the traditional lands of the Nisqually people. The Fort...
southsoundmag.com
The House That Tacoma 3uilt
Fresh and sustainable food — with a particular emphasis on seafood — has broad appeal. And it’s likely 3uilt Tacoma has the right dish to fulfill your cravings. It was 2019 when Anna Gonzales and her father, CFO Edward Gonzales, took over 3uilt (pronounced Built) inside 7 Seas Brewing Co. in Tacoma. They’ve since moved to a new location across from the Tacoma Library, but their focus as a much-needed conduit for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets remains the same.
KUOW
The untold story of Herbert Hightower, and Seattle Police’s history of killing people with knives
Castill Hightower woke to red and blue lights ricocheting off her bedroom walls. It was the middle of the night in north Seattle, and Hightower, then 17, saw police officers and flashing emergency vehicles outside her window. In the living room, her mother checked in on her kids and realized...
KUOW
Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts
Before Sir Mix-a-Lot kicked off the Cloudbreak music festival at Seattle's El Corazón Thursday night, Mayor Bruce Harrell took the stage to officially declare Nov. 3 as "Sir Mix-a-Lot Day" and honor one of the city's most iconic hip-hop artists. “A Central District kid through and through, Sir Mix-A-Lot...
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
Who is the most famous person in Tacoma?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Tri-City Herald
Lakes cheerleaders, football players called n-word during football game against Stanwood
Lakes High School football players and cheerleaders were subjected to racist taunts and called the n-word at the team’s road playoff game at Stanwood High School on Friday night, by both the Stanwood student section and players on the Stanwood football team, according to witnesses. The game was a Week 10 playoff game against Stanwood.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
The Suburban Times
Hey Lakewood, Got Junk?
City of Lakewood social media post. Got junk? Our free community cleanup is THIS Sat & Sun (8am-2pm; last car in at 1:45 p.m.). Proof of Lakewood residency required. Full list of accepted items: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun… All loose items must be bagged; 5-minute unload time limit enforced to keep things moving.
Seattle folks, what’s your “you gotta try this” hidden gem restaurant that deserves more attention?
I'll start: I love Latin American food, and here are my hidden gem favorites. 1. Arepa House in UW. not many arepa spots and arepas are one of my fav foods!. 2. La Cabana is another gem (Honduran food)
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Suburban Times
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families
TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
The Suburban Times
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
Comments / 0