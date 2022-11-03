ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans

Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
LAKEWOOD, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House

Submitted by Ellie Wilson. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!. This project serves two...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Christmas Regale, Dec. 3

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Native American Heritage Month

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Native American Heritage Month formally recognizes the history, heritage, and culture of Indigenous people throughout the Americas, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Fort Nisqually was established in 1833 by the Hudson’s Bay Company at Nisqually Delta on the traditional lands of the Nisqually people. The Fort...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

The House That Tacoma 3uilt

Fresh and sustainable food — with a particular emphasis on seafood — has broad appeal. And it’s likely 3uilt Tacoma has the right dish to fulfill your cravings. It was 2019 when Anna Gonzales and her father, CFO Edward Gonzales, took over 3uilt (pronounced Built) inside 7 Seas Brewing Co. in Tacoma. They’ve since moved to a new location across from the Tacoma Library, but their focus as a much-needed conduit for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets remains the same.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts

Before Sir Mix-a-Lot kicked off the Cloudbreak music festival at Seattle's El Corazón Thursday night, Mayor Bruce Harrell took the stage to officially declare Nov. 3 as "Sir Mix-a-Lot Day" and honor one of the city's most iconic hip-hop artists. “A Central District kid through and through, Sir Mix-A-Lot...
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Hey Lakewood, Got Junk?

City of Lakewood social media post. Got junk? Our free community cleanup is THIS Sat & Sun (8am-2pm; last car in at 1:45 p.m.). Proof of Lakewood residency required. Full list of accepted items: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun… All loose items must be bagged; 5-minute unload time limit enforced to keep things moving.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families

TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry

Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
TACOMA, WA

