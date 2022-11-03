Read full article on original website
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Democratic incumbent Donna Purvis technically has a challenger in independent--and in custody--candidate. Quintez Brown. Updated: 4 hours ago. Code inspectors are doubling up this week for safety. Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office use drone to find missing...
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Democratic incumbent Donna...
Decision 2022: Your guide to Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day is almost here, and WAVE News has all the info you’ll need for the general election. On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana. Click or tap here to find your polling location in Kentucky,...
Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville. Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests. Held annually...
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Over 200 sign up for basketball camp held for JCPS elementary school girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Athletics held basketball camps for elementary school girls on Monday to get more girls involved in sports and activities at a younger age. The camps were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggner, Central, Valley and Marion C. Moore High...
Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.
Lou City Advances to the USL Final
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: Lou City FC) -It was a game-winning goal befitting of the match: a scrappy, physical Eastern Conference Final decided by Elijah Wynder’s frenetic extra-time finish that sent 10-man Louisville City FC to its fourth USL Championship Final in eight years with a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Louisville Orchestra teams up with library for special family-oriented performances at every branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You and your family can get up close with members of the Louisville Orchestra as they help bring stories to life throughout the rest of the year and into next February. The free program called Once Upon an Orchestra is in its second year. The goal...
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Bullit Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly. Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins suffered a massive heart attack. The man sworn in...
Active shooter training held at LaRue County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers participated in active shooter training at LaRue County High School on Monday as students and staff were off for the day. Multiple EMS fire, and police departments partnered together to have a successful training session. Baptist Health Hardin was also able to give...
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Importance of voting in African American communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community. Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about...
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
