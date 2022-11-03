ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

A look back at the competitive and expensive race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District seat

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with hate crime on Asian American student

An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WUSA9

Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada

Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have each made $10,000 donations to […] The post Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Law & Crime

Sandy Hook Plaintiffs Push for Punitive Damages Against Alex Jones After Pointing to ‘Modest’ Award of Nearly $1 Billion That’s Already on the Books

A collection of plaintiffs connected to the 2012 Sandy Hook, Connecticut school shooting is pushing forward with claims for punitive damages against Infowars host Alex Jones. The damages, if awarded, would be in addition to a nearly $1 billion verdict already rendered in Connecticut alone against Jones and several of his associated companies.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
