Maryland, Virginia counties among many to be monitored for voting rights compliance
WASHINGTON — Voting polls in Maryland and Virginia counties were named among many to be monitored on Election Day for voting rights compliance, according to the Justice Department. Prince George's County, the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and Prince William County will be four out of...
Prominent Republicans backing opposite sides of Virginia's 7th district
TRIANGLE, Va. — Republicans only need five seats to regain control of the House of Representatives and many believe if Democrats are going to hang on, they'll have to do so in Virginia's 7th District where two women with law enforcement backgrounds are in a tight race that's been one of the most expensive in the country.
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
A look back at the competitive and expensive race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District seat
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
Charges unsealed against gang leader connected with Ohio missionary group kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against several Haitian gang leaders, of which one gang is accused of kidnapping 17 people from an Ohio-based missionary group. Missionaries part of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the...
Ohio man charged with hate crime on Asian American student
An Ohio man has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio […]
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Races to watch in Ohio: NBC's Chuck Todd breaks down why the midterm elections could have long-term impacts on Ohio
CLEVELAND — With the election just days away, 3News is keeping a close eye on races to watch across the country and here in Ohio. To put it all in perspective, NBC's Political Director and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd shared some insights on a few races, in particular, that stands out in the Buckeye State.
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future
Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada
Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have each made $10,000 donations to […] The post Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl sues Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd...
Ohio State Bar Association asks campaign to remove ad
The Ohio State Bar Association has asked Supreme Court candidate Patrick DeWine's campaign to pull or amend one ad.
Ghost Costumes on Ohio Police Homes Likened to KKK
The sheriff in Lake County, Ohio, said his employees did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up the mounted unit’s horses as ghosts for Halloween.
Sandy Hook Plaintiffs Push for Punitive Damages Against Alex Jones After Pointing to ‘Modest’ Award of Nearly $1 Billion That’s Already on the Books
A collection of plaintiffs connected to the 2012 Sandy Hook, Connecticut school shooting is pushing forward with claims for punitive damages against Infowars host Alex Jones. The damages, if awarded, would be in addition to a nearly $1 billion verdict already rendered in Connecticut alone against Jones and several of his associated companies.
