Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Nov. 4

“One Piece Film: Red” NEW

For the first time ever, Uta - the most beloved singer in the world - will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. The voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. With AmaLee, Daniel Baugh, and Luci Christian. Written by Brooklyn El-Omar (co-writer), Tsutomu Kuroiwa (screenplay), and Elichiro Oda (manga). Directed by Gorô Taniguchi. (1:55) PG-13

“Prey for the Devil”

A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. With Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, and Colin Salmon. Written by Robert Zappia, Todd R. Jones, and Earl Richey Jones. Directed by Daniel Stamm. (1:33) PG-13

“Till”

In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. With Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison. Written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. (2:10) PG-13

"Ticket to Paradise" NEW

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. With George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Sean Lynch. Written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski. Directed by Ol Parker. (1:44) PG-13

"Black Adam" NEW

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, and Sarah Shahi. Written by Adam Sztykiel,Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrah. (2:04) PG-13

"Halloween Ends"

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, and Andi Matichak. Written by John Carpenter, Debra Hill, and Paul Brad Logan. Directed by David Gordon Green. (1:51) R

“Top Gun: Maverick”

After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN's elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:10) PG-13

“Terrifier 2”

After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. With David Howard Thornton, Jenna Kanell, and Lauren LaVera. Written by Damien Leone. Directed by Damien Leone. (2:18) Not rated

"Smile"

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) R

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. Written by Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by). Directed by Taika Waititi. (1:58) PG-13.