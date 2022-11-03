Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
27 First News
Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.
27 First News
Howard Niland Herbkersman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Niland Herbkersman, 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wickshire-Poland. He was born in Bedford, Ohio on October 9, 1927, son of the late Howard and Nettie (Goosman) Herbkersman. Howard was a 1945 graduate of Columbiana High School and...
27 First News
Garnet Ellen “Gail” West, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen “Gail” West, 73, a resident of Auburn Nursing home, Salem, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Gail was born May 14, 1949, daughter of the late Walker and Ruby (Cotton) Pritchard. Gail enjoyed sewing in her younger years and...
27 First News
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
Cleveland Jewish News
First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut
Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
27 First News
Chester J. Walters, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters. He was a 1966...
27 First News
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
27 First News
Terry Lee Danner, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Danner, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lee Danner, Sr., please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born July 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and F. Jane (Erwin) Jones. Becky was a...
27 First News
Marilyn Jean (Dunn) Nolder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.
27 First News
Richard James Fenrich, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley. He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich. Richard graduated in 1957 from...
27 First News
Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, 92, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. Rose, or Rosie as many called her, was born on September 24, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Louis and...
27 First News
Carl J. Dantone, Sr., Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Dantone, Sr. died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl J. Dantone, Sr., please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr. died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born into this life on July 2, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio. The first born of 13 siblings, he was a natural-born, charismatic leader who loved God, his family and his...
27 First News
Harry G. Dailey, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Dailey, 80, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1942, in Salem, son of the late William N. and Estella (McCoy) Dailey. Harry attended Columbiana Schools. He attended Greenford Christian Church. Harry...
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
cleveland19.com
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
27 First News
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on riday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
27 First News
Elizabeth Jean Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean Hodos, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Wickshire of Poland. Elizabeth was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ignat Demeretz. She was an amazing cook and a better baker....
Comments / 0