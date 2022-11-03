ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.
SALEM, OH
Howard Niland Herbkersman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Niland Herbkersman, 95, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wickshire-Poland. He was born in Bedford, Ohio on October 9, 1927, son of the late Howard and Nettie (Goosman) Herbkersman. Howard was a 1945 graduate of Columbiana High School and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Garnet Ellen “Gail” West, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen “Gail” West, 73, a resident of Auburn Nursing home, Salem, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Gail was born May 14, 1949, daughter of the late Walker and Ruby (Cotton) Pritchard. Gail enjoyed sewing in her younger years and...
SALEM, OH
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut

Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
CONNEAUT, OH
Chester J. Walters, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters. He was a 1966...
GIRARD, OH
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
GIRARD, OH
Terry Lee Danner, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Danner, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lee Danner, Sr., please visit our floral store.
ALLIANCE, OH
Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Kunkel, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born July 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and F. Jane (Erwin) Jones. Becky was a...
WARREN, OH
Marilyn Jean (Dunn) Nolder, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.
POLAND, OH
Richard James Fenrich, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley. He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich. Richard graduated in 1957 from...
KINSMAN, OH
Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Vlah) Potochnik, 92, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial. Rose, or Rosie as many called her, was born on September 24, 1930, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Louis and...
BESSEMER, PA
Carl J. Dantone, Sr., Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Dantone, Sr. died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl J. Dantone, Sr., please visit our floral store.
SEBRING, OH
Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Cornell “Neil” Bunkley, Sr. died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born into this life on July 2, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio. The first born of 13 siblings, he was a natural-born, charismatic leader who loved God, his family and his...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Harry G. Dailey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Dailey, 80, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1942, in Salem, son of the late William N. and Estella (McCoy) Dailey. Harry attended Columbiana Schools. He attended Greenford Christian Church. Harry...
SALEM, OH
Batty Mae (Dyke) Carey, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on riday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side. She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as...
LEETONIA, OH
Elizabeth Jean Hodos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean Hodos, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Wickshire of Poland. Elizabeth was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ignat Demeretz. She was an amazing cook and a better baker....
POLAND, OH

