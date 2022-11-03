Read full article on original website
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
Officers called to reported kidnapping at Walmart find witness holding suspect at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A suspect accused of dragging a child into the woods and choking them was held by a witness at gunpoint until officers arrived. The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday afternoon.
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Man dies when hit by 2 cars while riding bike, 1 driver leaves scene, sheriff says
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
Police: Man kidnapped juvenile at Warner Robins Walmart, choked them in the woods
UPDATE: 12:49 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police confirm that this incident is still being investigated as a kidnapping, however, it is not a random act. The victim and Doobay are related and the victim traveled with Doobay to the location freely, according to an email sent in to WGXA from Warner Robins Police.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Warner Robins police officers won't patrol Houston County Schools in the future
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
30-year-old arrested in death investigation on Morris Avenue
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified and charged 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks with the deaths of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks. The killing took place Nov. 3 on Morris Avenue. Investigators identified Deon Banks as the suspect in connection with this investigation and had warrants issued for...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
DA won't seek charges against officers in Brianna Grier's death
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The district attorney for Hancock County won't seek criminal charges in the death of a woman who fell from a deputy's cruiser according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They said they completed their look at the July 15 arrest that led to Brianna Grier's...
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Bicyclist who died after being hit twice on Irwinton Road identified
MACON, Ga. — Update, 4:45 p.m.:. Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man that was hit as Rupert Shane Ward. Bibb county coroner Leon Jones says several cars hit a man who was riding on Irwinton Road and Crystal Lake drive in Macon. He was pronounced dead at 7:30...
Fort Valley starts their fight against blight in order to curb crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As a way to curb crime and improve folks' quality of life, the Fort Valley Police Department are joining the fight against blight. The Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for homes that violate city codes, like abandoned or dilapidated buildings. They also plan...
Macon man faces up to seven years in prison after sending death threats on Facebook
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is facing up to seven years in prison followed by up to four years of supervised release and $1,000,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea to three felony charges of making death threats and another charge of blackmail following messages he sent to two people on Facebook.
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
