Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
MACON, GA
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
BONAIRE, GA
Man dies when hit by 2 cars while riding bike, 1 driver leaves scene, sheriff says

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON, GA
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
MACON, GA
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
MACON, GA
30-year-old arrested in death investigation on Morris Avenue

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified and charged 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks with the deaths of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks. The killing took place Nov. 3 on Morris Avenue. Investigators identified Deon Banks as the suspect in connection with this investigation and had warrants issued for...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year

MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
MACON, GA
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting

UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
MACON, GA
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
MACON, GA
