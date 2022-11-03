ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville

Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning. Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue. Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9.  KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
DRAKESBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Partly Sunny, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This afternoon, partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Tuesday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash

Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire

A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Lighting Up Lombard

Each December, if you find yourself turning south onto Lombard Avenue from Bellemeade Avenue on Evansville’s East Side, you undoubtedly are greeted by a cluster of lights on a distant lawn. What awaits in the 700 block of Lombard is a gorgeous spectacle of bright, white lights wrapped around seemingly every inch of a young red maple tree.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Evansville store opening downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationery and paper goods store that had its soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy