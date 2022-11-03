Read full article on original website
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
wevv.com
Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville
Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning. Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue. Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
14news.com
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
14news.com
EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
14news.com
Partly Sunny, Breezy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This afternoon, partly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Tuesday...
Officials give reason for upcoming Broadway Avenue closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru […]
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
104.1 WIKY
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
evansvilleliving.com
Lighting Up Lombard
Each December, if you find yourself turning south onto Lombard Avenue from Bellemeade Avenue on Evansville’s East Side, you undoubtedly are greeted by a cluster of lights on a distant lawn. What awaits in the 700 block of Lombard is a gorgeous spectacle of bright, white lights wrapped around seemingly every inch of a young red maple tree.
14news.com
New Evansville store opening downtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationery and paper goods store that had its soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided...
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
