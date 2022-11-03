ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Antibiotics may prevent stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fncYp_0ixxiBck00

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A person's risk of stomach bleeding from long-term aspirin use can be reduced by taking a short course of antibiotics, which could potentially improve the safety of aspirin taken to prevent heart attacks or strokes, results of a clinical trial suggest.

Aspirin use is widespread and increasing among elderly patients, the researchers said. The main worry is gastrointestinal bleeding, whose prevalence may be increasing because of rising aspirin use.

This problem occurs because aspirin, by thinning the blood, makes ulcers in the stomach bleed. And these stomach ulcers, also known as peptic ulcers, may be caused by a particular type of bacteria: helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori.

The major clinical trial, which was conducted in the United Kingdom, was based on evidence that peptic ulcer bleeding in aspirin users occurs predominantly in H. pylori-positive people.

So, investigators looked into whether a short course of antibiotics to remove these bacteria would reduce the risk of stomach bleeding in aspirin users.

The results from the Helicobacter pylori Eradication Aspirin Trial, known as HEAT, which studied H pylori-infected individuals taking aspirin daily in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, were published Thursday in The Lancet.

Researchers described the HEAT Trial as the largest United Kingdom-based study of its kind.

"Although it seems surprising that a one-week course of antibiotics could have a prolonged effect, this is a well-recognized feature of Helicobacter pylori. It is thought that the infection is acquired during childhood and adolescence and persists thereafter. If it is eradicated during adult life, it is rare for reinfection to occur," Christopher Hawkey, a professor of gastroenterology who led the study, told UPI in an email.

Hawkey, from the University of Nottingham's School of Medicine and Nottingham Digestive Diseases Center in the United Kingdom, said the researchers retested 10% of the study's subjects and "found high levels of persistent negative status" for H. pylori.

In the United Kingdom, the peak of aspirin prescribing was in 2009 and there has been roughly a 30% decline since then due to more cautious guidelines with regard to primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and also its use in diabetics, Hawkey said.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted in 1,208 general medical practices in the United Kingdom. Patients were identified by their physicians, and then asked to participate in the study and take an H. pylori breath test.

Those with a positive result were randomized to receive either a short course of antibiotic treatment or placebo. No follow-up visits were required. Instead, information was gathered from the patients' electronic medical records.

Hawkey described the study as "one of the largest to be done in primary care and without funding from the pharmaceutical industry."

Active treatment for the study consisted of seven days of three oral medications: lansoprazole, 30 milligrams twice daily; clarithromycin, 500 milligrams twice daily; and metronidazole, 400 milligrams twice daily.

Hawkey described the active treatment regimen used in the study as "a standard, fairly high dose, one." The antibiotics used were all generic, not expensive, he added, noting there are a number of other regimens -- and all regimens use at least two antibiotics.

Over the first 2 1/2 years, people who received the antibiotic treatment were less likely to be admitted to the hospital because of peptic ulcer bleeding than those who received placebo tablets, the study found.

The scientists discovered that protection occurred rapidly. The first hospitalization for peptic ulcer bleeding in people who got placebo tablets occurred after six days, versus 525 days after antibiotic treatment, the release said.

Over a longer period, the protection seemed to wane, the researchers noted.

"However," Hawkey said, "rates of ulcer bleeding were very low and probably too low to warrant a test-and-treat approach in people already on aspirin. High-risk patients including those just starting aspirin would be an appropriate group for this strategy."

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
MedicineNet.com

What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?

A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
Medical News Today

Treating urinary tract infections with Cipro

Urinary tract infections are a common condition that doctors may treat with antibiotics, such as Cipro. However, some people are at risk of serious side effects if they take Cipro, and should discuss alternatives with their doctor. For many people, Cipro is a safe treatment for a urinary tract infection...
CNBC

People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds

Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Medical News Today

Study finds which blood thinner is least likely to cause internal bleeding

For people with atrial fibrillation, doctors can prescribe direct oral anticoagulant drugs to lower the risk of stroke, a typical result of the condition. A new observational study finds that one of these drugs, apixaban, is associated with a reduced risk of a common anticoagulant side effect: gastrointestinal bleeding. The...
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Health Digest

Can Tylenol Damage Your Kidneys?

Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is one of the most commonly-used medications to relieve pain and fever. Given its relative lack of side effects and its being considered safe for all ages, it's used to treat a range of people, from infants to pregnant women (via GoodRX Health). Its popularity also stems from the fact that it doesn't tend to cause stomach problems or heart problems, which can be a risk for other over-the-counter pain relievers (via WebMD).
Healthline

What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?

Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
Healthline

Dehydration and Your Lung Health

Dehydration affects nearly every system in the body, and the lungs are no exception. Not taking in enough fluids can impact your ability to breathe deeply and cause significant respiratory distress if you are severely dehydrated. If you’re healthy, your body should compensate for mild dehydration. However, if you’re dehydrated...
Medical News Today

Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
Health Digest

Graves' Disease Explained: Causes Symptoms, And Treatment

You've probably heard of hyperthyroidism, which refers to an overactive thyroid that produces too much of the thyroxine hormone, leading to other issues like an irregular heartbeat and drastic weight loss (via the Mayo Clinic). Hyperthyroidism typically results from other underlying conditions, the most common of which is Graves' disease. While Graves' disease isn't very common (it only affects 2-3% percent of the population), it is usually the culprit behind hyperthyroidism in most cases, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD). In fact, Graves' disease is responsible for 60-80% of hyperthyroidism cases (via the Cleveland Clinic).
Healthline

Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More

Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
Medical News Today

What is stenosis of the heart valves?

Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Health Digest

Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
cohaitungchi.com

Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System

Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
UPI News

Dementia plummets by nearly one-third among U.S. seniors, RAND says

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The prevalence of dementia in the United States is declining among people over age 65, falling dramatically from 2000 to 2016, a RAND Corp. study says. Nationwide, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia fell to 8.5% of people over age 65 in 2016, down by nearly one-third from 12.2% of people over age 65 in 2000, according to the researchers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
boldsky.com

Mild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study

The effects of COVID on the body are numerous, and according to experts, some of these effects may persist throughout a lifetime. According to a recent study, Covid-19 at any severity level is associated with a higher risk of dangerous blood clots that can form in the veins and travel to the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body, highlighting the pandemic's impact on cardiovascular disease rates [1].
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
475K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy