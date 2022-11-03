Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.

16 HOURS AGO