Android Headlines
Google Messages is testing a new photo picker
One important aspect of messaging apps is the ability to easily import photos and videos into your messages. This is something that Google is working on, as Google Messages is testing out a new photo picker. This will make the interface much more friendly for people importing images. This change...
Android Headlines
YouTube Music might get new playlist cards
YouTube Music’s interface has been getting several updates over the years, and now there’s a new one coming down the pipeline. As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music may be working on playlist cards. These will be a bit more in-depth than the current playlist tiles that we see currently.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Budget Smartphone of 2022: Google Pixel 6a
Google shows us that a budget price doesn’t mean mid-range performance. Google has its budget-friendly Pixel “a” series of phones, and the Pixel 6a is the most recent one. It was able to blow a lot of the other mid-range phones in the same price range out of the water due to its stellar performance. There’s a lot to love about this phone, and they definitely cemented it as one of the most exciting phones of the year.
Android Headlines
Telegram premium users are getting video transcriptions
Telegram delivers a steady stream of updates to its app, and we have a slew of new additions for both free and premium users. The most prominent new feature is the video transcription feature for Telegram premium subscribers. Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms, trading blows with...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
Android Headlines
Twitter delays the rollout of the paid verification system
Twitter has pushed back the rollout of its revamped “paid” account verification system by a couple of days. The new system was supposed to be effective today but the company has delayed it until Wednesday, November 9. This is to avoid potential interference with Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US. The social network has already updated its iOS app with the necessary changes for Twitter Blue, which will now offer the verification “checkmark” as an added perk.
Android Headlines
Fitbit users are getting inaccurate sleep tracking after the time change
It’s the time of the year when we all set our clocks back one hour, and modern-day devices are built to cope with that. However, it seems that modern Fitbit devices are not fit to cope with the time change. Several users are reporting inaccurate sleep tracking on their devices since we set out clocks back on Saturday, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Sony plans to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here's a list
It seems like Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphones in 2023, as a list surfaced. Do note that this list comes from a random Reddit source, so take it with a grain of salt. Sony is allegedly planning to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here’s a list. Based...
Android Headlines
Meta may cut 'many thousands' of jobs soon
Facebook owner Meta has not been having a good year, as the company’s stock prices have been in free fall. Also, the company is losing money left and right. Because of this, Meta is predicting a massive job cut that will terminate “many thousands” of positions at the company.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Google launched its new flagship last month, and in this article, we’ll compare it with the best of OnePlus. OnePlus launched two high-end devices this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still, technically a flagship, despite the fact the OnePlus 10T has a more powerful SoC, and faster charging. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Now Rolling Out To Samsung's Galaxy S21 Series
Samsung has released the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series. As of this writing, the update is rolling out in multiple countries in Europe, including the UK and Germany. A wider rollout, including in the US, should follow in the coming days. The European...
Android Headlines
Jack Dorsey blames himself for Twitter's mass layoffs
Former Twitter CEO and the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, addressed Twitter’s mass layoffs. He said that he is blaming himself for this because he “grew the company size too quickly”. Despite the initial denials that he will fire 75% of employees, Elon Musk finally announced that...
Android Headlines
Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device in 2024
It seems like Samsung believes Apple will release its first foldable device sooner than expected, in 2024. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, earlier said that Apple is aiming to release a 9-inch foldable no earlier than 2025. Well, according to new info, it may arrive sooner than that. Apple may...
Android Headlines
Twitter is allegedly asking some laid-off staff to come back
Twitter has been all over the news for months now, and since Elon Musk took over, things only intensified. The latest piece of news has to do with layoffs that took place recently. Twitter fired quite a few people as part of restructuring the company. We don’t know the exact number, but it’s rumored around half of the company’s workforce got the boot. Well, according to a new report, Twitter is asking some laid-off staff to come back.
Android Headlines
New leak may point to the Galaxy S23 using a 200mp camera
The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are expected to launch early next year, and we’ve been getting a steady stream of leaks regarding those phones. A lot of the leaks have to do with the camera technology for these devices. Now, thanks to a new leak (via Phone Arena), it appears that the Galaxy S23 phones will, indeed, be using a 200MP camera sensor.
Android Headlines
The latest Galaxy Watch 4 update might brick your device
Updates are great… well, when they don’t render your device useless. There’s a new update coming out for the Samsung Galaxy watch 4, and it appears to be bricking the devices of some poor individuals, according to 9To5Google. Things like this happen; a company releases the newest...
Android Headlines
November update rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 in the US
Samsung today released its November 2022 Android security patch. The company first seeded the latest security update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has now updated the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with this month’s SMR (Security Maintenance Release) as well.
Android Headlines
AH Awards: Best Smartwatch of 2022 – Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung continues to set the smartwatch standard for Android users. Samsung has kept a strong lead in the smartwatch market for Android users and that continues this year as the Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch of 2022. Outshining even new competitors by providing the same solid experience of past devices, while making incremental improvements that shies away from fixing anything that isn’t broken.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk talks about Twitter layoffs, long-form text & "parody" accounts
Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk is arguably the most active person on the social network these days. He frequently posts new tweets with updates on what is happening at the company and what is there to come. Over the weekend, he announced multiple new features and changes for Twitter and also addressed the public regarding the ongoing mass layoff.
