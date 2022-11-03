ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash

Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat

Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘No community is safe’: Fentanyl a leading cause of death in 2022

STATELINE, Nev. — Near the end of October, five law enforcement officers were exposed to fentanyl during the conclusion of a five-month-long investigation outside of the Douglas County Jail. During the investigation, approximately 829.1 grams of fentanyl, 1,722.8 grams of methamphetamine, and 59.4 grams of heroin were successfully taken...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 24 through 30

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Stephen Dean, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Shoshone Campbell, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
AccuWeather

Officials: Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada

The collisions caused significant traffic delays along the eastbound side of the highway, stretching into California. At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California border, causing "icy conditions," emergency officials said.
VERDI, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe schools on 2-hour delay, closed in Lake Tahoe area

All Washoe County schools and South Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay Monday morning due to snowfall. Schools in Incline Village and Zephyr Cove will be closed due to the weather. The University of Nevada, Reno operations will continue as scheduled. The main Truckee Meadows...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash

Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy