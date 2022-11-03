Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Reno. Officials confirmed that a 35-year-old man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Military Road and Finnsech Drive. A vehicle was going north and failed to stay on the road. It crashed...
2news.com
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
mynews4.com
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
mynews4.com
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘No community is safe’: Fentanyl a leading cause of death in 2022
STATELINE, Nev. — Near the end of October, five law enforcement officers were exposed to fentanyl during the conclusion of a five-month-long investigation outside of the Douglas County Jail. During the investigation, approximately 829.1 grams of fentanyl, 1,722.8 grams of methamphetamine, and 59.4 grams of heroin were successfully taken...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 24 through 30
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Stephen Dean, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Shoshone Campbell, Fallon PD; New...
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
Officials: Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
The collisions caused significant traffic delays along the eastbound side of the highway, stretching into California. At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California border, causing "icy conditions," emergency officials said.
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
mynews4.com
Washoe schools on 2-hour delay, closed in Lake Tahoe area
All Washoe County schools and South Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are on a 2-hour delay Monday morning due to snowfall. Schools in Incline Village and Zephyr Cove will be closed due to the weather. The University of Nevada, Reno operations will continue as scheduled. The main Truckee Meadows...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
