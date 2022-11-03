Texans Falter in Second Half, Fall to Eagles 29-17: Live Game Log

The Houston Texans take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

While this was dubbed a rebuilding year for the Houston Texans, losing is never easy regardless. Now, as they sit at 1-5-1, they enter their Thursday night matchup against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles , the NFL's lone undefeated team.

They will do so looking to be the first loss of the season for the Eagles, however, that will definitely be easier said than done for a Texans team that seems to be struggling to find their identity.

The talent is there for Houston, especially with the rookie class that came from the draft. Running back Dameon Pierce has looked the part of a lead running back for the Texans while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre look like cornerstone pieces to build the defense around moving forward.

However, that may not be enough to beat the Eagles who, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts , appear to be the best team in the NFC and possibly the NFL. Doing so without receivers Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins will just make it that much more difficult for Lovie Smith and the Texans.

Stay tuned here as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Texans take on the Eagles from NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:15 p.m. Central.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Texans 7, Eagles 7

The Texans will receive the opening kick.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

Two early carries for Dameon Pierce pick up 11 yards and 5 yards as the Texans move past midfield on the drive.

Davis Mills finds Phillip Dorsett for 34 yards as the Texans move inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS : Mills finds Teagan Quitoriano for the 2-yard touchdown. Fairbairn's extra point attempt is good to give the Texans a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:23 off the clock.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 9.

On 3rd and 6 Hurts finds Quez Watkins for a gain of 23 yards to extend the drive for the Eagles.

On 3rd and 8 Hurts finds Dallas Goedert for a gain of 16 yards to bring up 1st and Goal.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES : Miles Sanders gets the 2-yard touchdown. Jake Elliot's extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:33 left in the first quarter. The drive went 91 yards on 18 plays, taking 8:04 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

SECOND QUARTER: Texans 14, Eagles 14

The Texans get one first down but are forced to punt the ball back to the Eagles.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 20.

Hurts finds A.J. Brown for a huge gain of 30 yards on first down to start the drive for the Eagles.

FUMBLE RECOVERY TEXANS: The Texans defense gets to Hurts and forces the crucial fumble which they recover.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 35.

Once again the Texans get a single first down but nothing after, and are forced to punt.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 21.

Back-to-back runs of 13 and 25 yards for Sanders moves the ball into Houston territory for the Eagles.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES : Kenneth Gainwell rushes in for the 4-yard touchdown. Elliott's extra point attempt is good to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The drive went 79 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:32 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

Pierce bursts through the line for a gain of 36 yards as the Texans move into Eagles territory.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS : Mills finds Chris Moore for the 13-yard touchdown. Fairbairn's extra point attempt is good to tie the game 14-14 with :37 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:55 off the clock.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 25.

Hurts finds Goedert for a gain of 21 yards to move the ball into Houston territory.

The Eagles miss the 54-yard field goal to bring the first half to an end with the game tied 14-14.

THIRD QUARTER: Texans 17, Eagles 21

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 16.

The Texans defense gets two big sacks to force an Eagles three and out to start the half.

The Texans will star their drive at their own 36.

Houston can't overcome a holding penalty and are forced to punt after a three and out.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 20.

The Texans defense holds and forces a three and out.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 20.

INTERCEPTION EAGLES: Mills escapes the pressure but his pass attempt is intercepted.

The Eagles will start their drive at the Houston 17.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Hurts finds Brown for the 17-yard touchdown. Elliott's extra point attempt is good to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead with 8:04 left in the third quarter. The drive went 17 yards on 2 plays, taking :09 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

Mills finds Moore with the short pass and he takes it for a gain of 25 yards to get things moving.

FIELD GOAL TEXANS: Fairbairn drills the 30-yard field goal to cut the Eagles lead to 21-17 with 1:15 left in the third. The drive went 63 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:49 off the clock.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 25.

FOURTH QUARTER: Texans 17, Eagles 29

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES : Hurts finds Goedert for the 4-yard touchdown. The Eagles two-point attempt is good to give them a 29-17 lead with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:53 off the clock.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 6 Mills keeps it himself for a gain of 7 yards to move the ball into Eagles territory.

The Texans pick up a pair of first downs but that is all as their drive stalls out in Eagles territory.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 10.

The Texans defense forces the Eagles behind the chains and into a punt after a three and out.

The Texans will start their drive at their own 38.

Mills finds Dorsett for a gain of 27 yards to move the ball into Philadelphia territory.

INTERCEPTION EAGLES : Mills' pass intended for Dorsett is intercepted by the Eagles.

The Eagles will start their drive at their own 25.

On 4th and 1 Hurts keeps it himself for the first down and the Eagles will likely kneel the rest of the clock out.

END OF GAME

