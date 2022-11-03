Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
Augusta Free Press
Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi
A Republican candidate for Waynesboro City Council, Jim Wood, and the chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, Dwight Williams, shared several minutes of chuckles over the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that sent him to the hospital with a broken skull. AFP editor Chris...
cvilletomorrow.org
Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
cbs19news
Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
cbs19news
Webinar aims to address housing challenges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online discussion will be focused on certain housing challenges. The Charlottesville Area Alliance and AARP have teamed up with ECONorthwest for this webinar that will be held on Nov. 17. The topic will be housing challenges associated with promoting more diverse housing, especially middle...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
cbs19news
Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
cbs19news
Hundreds respond to survey regarding review of Meriwether Lewis Elementary name
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online survey has found that almost all of the respondents say they are familiar with the life and career of a man for whom an area elementary school was named. As part of the naming review process for Meriweather Lewis Elementary, the Community...
cbs19news
Ruck the Ridge event supports local military families
ST GEORGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The rain can’t stop this group. Living Free Together hosted a “Ruck The Ridge” event to honor the military this coming veterans day. “Some of these people served, some have had family members who served, others have not. There are some young boys here from The Blue Ridge School. I don’t know their history, don’t know their, you know, whether they’re affiliated with military families or not but they’re like yeah we’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you know for teenage boys to get out in the rain on a Saturday morning that says something,” said Shannon Myers, Board Member of Living Free Together.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Top Ice Cream Shops in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.
cbs19news
Start a Spark event at Eastwood Winery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery made "Start a Spark" its fourth-quarter community partner this year. Start a Spark was started by a family in Central Virginia. It donates firewood to families in need in six Central Virginia counties to help heat their homes during the cold winters.
cbs19news
Professional day to learn innovative ways of teaching
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monticello High School hosts professional development for faculty and staff in Albemarle County. There were more than 100 sessions for teachers to learn innovative ways of teaching. Seth Kennard, the principal of Baker-Butler Elementary School, says research has found ways to help students take...
cbs19news
No. 17 UNC avoids Virginia upset bid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and...
cbs19news
Bike ride raises money to help families in need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local man biked 140 miles to raise funds for bikes for low-income families on Nov. 6. Waking up to ride a bike from the steps of Capitol Hill all the way to Charlottesville was what Colin Gay had on his agenda for Sunday morning.
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
Comments / 1