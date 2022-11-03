ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
ORANGE, VA
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book

There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Webinar aims to address housing challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online discussion will be focused on certain housing challenges. The Charlottesville Area Alliance and AARP have teamed up with ECONorthwest for this webinar that will be held on Nov. 17. The topic will be housing challenges associated with promoting more diverse housing, especially middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
MONTPELIER, VA
cbs19news

Ruck the Ridge event supports local military families

ST GEORGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The rain can’t stop this group. Living Free Together hosted a “Ruck The Ridge” event to honor the military this coming veterans day. “Some of these people served, some have had family members who served, others have not. There are some young boys here from The Blue Ridge School. I don’t know their history, don’t know their, you know, whether they’re affiliated with military families or not but they’re like yeah we’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you know for teenage boys to get out in the rain on a Saturday morning that says something,” said Shannon Myers, Board Member of Living Free Together.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Top Ice Cream Shops in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Start a Spark event at Eastwood Winery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery made "Start a Spark" its fourth-quarter community partner this year. Start a Spark was started by a family in Central Virginia. It donates firewood to families in need in six Central Virginia counties to help heat their homes during the cold winters.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Professional day to learn innovative ways of teaching

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monticello High School hosts professional development for faculty and staff in Albemarle County. There were more than 100 sessions for teachers to learn innovative ways of teaching. Seth Kennard, the principal of Baker-Butler Elementary School, says research has found ways to help students take...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

No. 17 UNC avoids Virginia upset bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs19news

Bike ride raises money to help families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local man biked 140 miles to raise funds for bikes for low-income families on Nov. 6. Waking up to ride a bike from the steps of Capitol Hill all the way to Charlottesville was what Colin Gay had on his agenda for Sunday morning.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

