Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Released From Hospital Following Brutal Home Invasion Attack

Paul Pelosi , the husband of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi , has been released from the hospital following a brutal attack from a home invader who struck him with a hammer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The attacker, who broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home last week, has been identified as David DePape , 42. DePape has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault charges for the barbaric attack on the 82-year-old.

After being in intensive care and undergoing treatment for his injuries, Nancy revealed that her husband was released from the hospital on Thursday, adding he has a long road to recovery at home.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” Nancy said in a statement. “He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

While in the hospital, Paul underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture as well as severe injuries to his hands and right arm. It is alleged that DePape had a sinister plan to also inflict pain on the House Speaker and repeatedly questioned Paul, "Where's Nancy?"

She was not home at the time of the attack. The FBI confirmed that DePape had zip ties and a plan to break Nancy's "kneecaps" if she lied to him.

In a statement released to her fellow house members, Nancy shared the trauma that she and her family have endured as a result of the politically motivated attack.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," Nancy stated. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Many GOP leaders have been bashed for not openly condemning the attack. Other far-right news sources and personalities have openly mocked Paul and Nancy while pushing a conspiracy theory that the assault was staged .

An ex-lover of DePape has confirmed rumors of the attacker's far-right beliefs and vulnerability to conspiracy theories pushed by QAnon.

Oxane “Gypsy” Taub , 53, was previously romantically involved with DePape and claimed Paul's attacker has been "mentally ill for a long time," adding he suffered from "paranoid delusions."

Taub is currently in jail for a 2021 attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy, but revealed a concerning pattern of DePape's behavior to San Francisco Bay news outlet ABC 7.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him," Taub said on an incident where her "life partner" disappeared for one year.

Taub added that when she first met DePape he "didn't have any experience in politics," and that his political viewers aligned with hers, which she described as "very progressive."

"I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi," DePape's ex-loved added.