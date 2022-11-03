ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Released From Hospital Following Brutal Home Invasion Attack

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b66md_0ixxhYiQ00
mega

Paul Pelosi , the husband of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi , has been released from the hospital following a brutal attack from a home invader who struck him with a hammer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The attacker, who broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home last week, has been identified as David DePape , 42. DePape has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault charges for the barbaric attack on the 82-year-old.

After being in intensive care and undergoing treatment for his injuries, Nancy revealed that her husband was released from the hospital on Thursday, adding he has a long road to recovery at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQdmF_0ixxhYiQ00
mega

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” Nancy said in a statement. “He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

While in the hospital, Paul underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture as well as severe injuries to his hands and right arm. It is alleged that DePape had a sinister plan to also inflict pain on the House Speaker and repeatedly questioned Paul, "Where's Nancy?"

She was not home at the time of the attack. The FBI confirmed that DePape had zip ties and a plan to break Nancy's "kneecaps" if she lied to him.

In a statement released to her fellow house members, Nancy shared the trauma that she and her family have endured as a result of the politically motivated attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsBat_0ixxhYiQ00
mega

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," Nancy stated. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Many GOP leaders have been bashed for not openly condemning the attack. Other far-right news sources and personalities have openly mocked Paul and Nancy while pushing a conspiracy theory that the assault was staged .

An ex-lover of DePape has confirmed rumors of the attacker's far-right beliefs and vulnerability to conspiracy theories pushed by QAnon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w26nx_0ixxhYiQ00
mega

Oxane “Gypsy” Taub , 53, was previously romantically involved with DePape and claimed Paul's attacker has been "mentally ill for a long time," adding he suffered from "paranoid delusions."

Taub is currently in jail for a 2021 attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy, but revealed a concerning pattern of DePape's behavior to San Francisco Bay news outlet ABC 7.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him," Taub said on an incident where her "life partner" disappeared for one year.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him," she continued. "He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time."

Taub added that when she first met DePape he "didn't have any experience in politics," and that his political viewers aligned with hers, which she described as "very progressive."

"I absolutely admire Nancy Pelosi," DePape's ex-loved added.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

NBC News PULLS Bombshell Report Claiming Nancy Pelosi's Husband Didn't Tell Police He Was In Danger Following Hammer Attack

NBC News is setting the record straight. The media outlet pulled an explosive report claiming Paul Pelosi didn't indicate that he was in any danger when cops showed up at his San Francisco home, RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events on Friday.People have questions after seeing the report was taken down, citing sources who claimed the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not signal that he was in distress when authorities arrived on the scene.It said the 82-year-old answered the door for cops who responded to a 911 call on October 28. However, the officers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families

Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
PARKLAND, FL
RadarOnline

'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Avoids Being Thrown In Jail After Prosecutors Accuse Her Of Violating Bond

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams is headed to trial in the federal criminal case where she stands accused of insurance fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her legal team have agreed to schedule the trial for April 17 in Missouri. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted the VH1 star on federal charges. In court, the government accused Williams of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and aggravated identity theft.Williams was ordered...
The Independent

Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter

A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday after surgery last week for a skull fracture and other injuries. Prosecutors say he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RadarOnline

'They Bent A Knee': Megyn Kelly TRASHES NBC For 'Expired' Report On Paul Pelosi Attack, Questions If Nancy's Office Interfered

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly trashed NBC for an "expired" report that claimed insider information on Paul Pelosi's brutal assault. Kelly questioned if Nancy Pelosi's office was behind the now-deleted video as she bashed the network on-air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly is not shy when it comes to dragging other networks and their anchors on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.During her Monday edition of her talk show, Kelly spoke on NBC pulling an "expired" video report on the House Speaker's husband, who was the victim of an assault at the couple's San Francisco home. Far-right supporter...
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter Pulled Over For Suspected DUI Three Days Prior To His Shocking Death

Only three days before his tragic death, Radar learned embattled former pop star Aaron Carter, 34, was pulled over by cops on suspicions of driving under the influence. Carter's RV was stopped in Antelope Valley around 10:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, after it was reported a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic near the area. Although officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test, they found that he was not drunk or otherwise under the influence of illicit substances at that time. Later that day, it was reported Carter's ex Melanie Martin, who had been driving behind...
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

120K+
Followers
3K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy