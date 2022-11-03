ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno's private Sage Ridge School ousts its top leaders

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

In what seemed to surprise even the man at the helm, the two top administrators at Sage Ridge School in south Reno have been ousted.

The private school of 225 students in third through 12th grades told parents on Wednesday that Tobin Bechtel, head of school, and Scott Huyler, head of academics, were no longer employed with Sage Ridge.

Reached by phone Wednesday night, Bechtel said he was surprised and only found out a few hours earlier.

“I don’t know which way is up right now,” he said.

He declined to say anything further.

Calls to the school’s board president, Sallie Armstrong, and to the communication manager have not been returned.

The note to parents said that after extensive consideration and attention, the board decided to move in a different direction.

It said the board was committed to strengthening the school’s position as the “premier pre-collegiate academic institution in Northern Nevada” while honoring the Sage Ridge pillars of scholarship, respect, integrity, courage, and community.

Sage Ridge, where tuition tops $23,000 a year, opened in south Reno in 1997 with support from Northern Nevada business leaders.

The school hired Bechtel as headmaster in 2018, promoting his two decades of international education experience, including in Switzerland.  He was at one time a faculty member at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, according to Sage Ridge’s website.

In 2020, Bechtel hired Huyler as the assistant head of academics. Before that he worked as the academic affairs senior coordinator for the Qatar Foundation of Schools in Doha, a school district of 5,000 students in the largest city in Qatar. Before he changed careers to education, Huyler was a criminal defense attorney and civil litigator in Colorado.

Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County. Read her journalism right here . Consider supporting her work by subscribing to the Reno Gazette Journal .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno's private Sage Ridge School ousts its top leaders

