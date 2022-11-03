Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core

San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein flashes a victory sign as her husband Dick Blum shows the latest City Hall fashion as they go to the polls in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 26, 1983. The mayor faced a recall election organized by the White Panthers who were angered at her support for gun control. Paul Sakuma, AP Photo

Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco.

This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history.

"It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do."

Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992.

The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.