Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Hey, at least Westworld's cast will still get paid like it's getting a final season
Reports have already begun to trickle out about the whys behind HBO’s decision to cancel Westworld this weekend, and it turns out that this was not, by all accounts, one of those elaborate and multi-layered narrative conundrums that the show so loved to traffic in, but more of a caveman murder mystery: Show cost too much, show lose ratings, show get hit by rock.
A.V. Club
According to James Cameron, we may get five Avatar films, or three, it depends
There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.
A.V. Club
The Crown season five controversies explained
As we approach the premiere of the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, the conversation over the show’s interpretation of real-world events is heating up. Controversy is nothing new for The Crown; its warts-and-all depiction of the inner lives of the British royal family has been a source of irritation for Buckingham Palace and its supporters since the show first premiered. Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has always asserted that The Crown is a fictional drama and not intended to be taken as unbiased truth. Netflix even added a disclaimer stating as much before the season five trailer on YouTube: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”
A.V. Club
Man who ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days: "I just felt like I was doing this for a very important reason"
Just over a month ago, Alexander Tominsky was an ordinary man. Now, thanks to nothing more than an iron will (and iron guts), he has transformed himself into a legend, eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days and ensuring his place in history as “The Philadelphia Chicken Man.”. Speaking...
A.V. Club
James Corden unravels a secretive marriage in Prime Video's Mammals trailer
When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.
A.V. Club
Thanks to Covid, one actor played both Cargyll twins in the House Of The Dragon finale
One twin posing as their identical sibling has been a plot point in comedy television and film over the years, but HBO’s House Of The Dragon had their own opportunity for a twin switch up behind the scenes of the familial drama. It happened while filming the finale, when one of the Cargyll twins contracted COVID-19.
A.V. Club
A new whodunnit unfolds in the trailer for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
A new Benoit Blanc case has been slowly peeling away its layers, and now comes into full view with the official trailer for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion begins with a reunion, as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites a group of old friends to his private Grecian island for a getaway.
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson purposely left Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc a little blank
Much to the occasional dismay of his audience, Rian Johnson loves to toy with viewers. But at least he plays fair: He likes toying with his actors a little too. For Glass Onion, the sequel to Johnson’s surprise hit Knives Out, the director wanted to leave things a little open-ended for the return of his lead detective, Benoit Blanc. There would be no origin story for a mustache here. Rather, he wanted to give Daniel Craig a little breathing room to make the character his own, per EW. So he “underwrote the character”
A.V. Club
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster becomes an anthology series at Netflix
Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the...
A.V. Club
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988
2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
Comments / 1