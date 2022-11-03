FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, one of the most talked-about issues in Kentucky has been Kentucky constitutional Amendment 2. Addia Wuchner, executive director of The Kentucky Right to Life organization said she and her team have visited every county in Kentucky and many churches. Wuchner said there’s always been one core message galvanizing voters to vote ‘Yes’ on amendment 2.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO