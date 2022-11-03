ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Evening weather forecast: 11/7/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Nov. 7, 2022. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 7, 2022. Lexington’s faith community gather to discuss Lexington …. Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the Lexington mayoral...
FOX 56 News at 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 6, 2022 Weekend Weather with Meteorologist David Aldrich. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 7, 2022. Lexington’s faith community gather to discuss Lexington …. Lexington's faith community gathered to discuss the...
The buildup to Kentucky’s decision on Amendment 2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, one of the most talked-about issues in Kentucky has been Kentucky constitutional Amendment 2. Addia Wuchner, executive director of The Kentucky Right to Life organization said she and her team have visited every county in Kentucky and many churches. Wuchner said there’s always been one core message galvanizing voters to vote ‘Yes’ on amendment 2.
