ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

DoorDash results impress as taste for takeout defies inflation

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWGoi_0ixxfgKI00

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Food delivery firm DoorDash Inc's (DASH.N) orders surged to a record high in the third quarter as demand held strong against higher prices and rising inflation, helping it beat Wall Street targets for revenue and sending shares up 10% on Thursday.

Even though dining out has resumed in force, people are still ordering food online from the comfort of their homes like they did during lockdowns.

DoorDash has, however, started to see a bit of an impact from recession-wary people buying fewer items each time they order, a company spokesperson said.

Still, for the time being, all was rosy as it recorded 439 million orders in the quarter and a 30% rise in gross order value - the total value of all app orders and subscription fees - to $13.53 billion.

Apart from food, categories such as grocery, convenience and retail also did well.

"Retail and grocery partnerships will be a growth driver for DoorDash, which will also create an opportunity for higher average order value," Third Bridge analyst Nicholas Cauley said.

DoorDash forecast fourth-quarter gross order value of between $13.9 billion and $14.2 billion, and reiterated full-year expectations for the key industry metric.

Labor shortages have been a concern for U.S. delivery companies, but UberEats parent Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Tuesday active drivers were back to levels seen before the pandemic in September 2019.

DoorDash said it has not been affected by driver shortages except in the first quarter of 2021, when the U.S. government issued its second round of stimulus checks to help people cope with the pandemic.

The company's revenue rose 33% to $1.70 billion in the third quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the San Francisco-based firm posted a bigger-than-expected net loss of $295 million, or 77 cents per share.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald’s

New York CNN Business — Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald’s — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald’s US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on...
Reuters

German industry calls for delay to global minimum tax - BDI

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industry has called for a delay to a global minimum corporate tax by at least a year to 2025 to give companies more time to prepare given the current crisis, according to a position paper published by industry association BDI on Monday.
Reuters

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.
The Daily Sun

Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

Until recently, the skin of the pirarucu, the largest fish in the Amazon, had no commercial value. The meat was being sustainably fished, but the skin discarded. But a new technique and the fact that the fish are sustainably harvested has delighted boot manufacturers and the fashion industry. Rihanna in her pregnancy shoot for Vogue magazine wore a red fish scale jacket open at her belly. The new trade is a circle of good because the livelihood is helping local people preserve the Amazon rainforest.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Snaps Up Chefclub (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s fledgling streaming service ViX has teamed up with leading food-themed content studio Chefclub in its continued bid to expand its programming offer to U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Both Chefclub and Chefclub Kids are now providing fun cooking lessons on the ad-supported streaming service that launched in March 2021. Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president of OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision, pointed out: “Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences and a beautiful part of our cultural DNA.”  “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and...
Reuters

BOJ debated impact of future exit from easy policy in Oct meeting

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the need to look out for the side-effects of prolonged monetary easing and the potential impact of a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, a summary of opinions at their October policy meeting showed on Tuesday.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy