Porsche has kept very few of its projects under wraps when developing new models in recent years. The new GT2 RS was seen attacking tracks while the automaker slowly leaked specifications about its performance, and Porsche has used a similar formula for other models. However, when Porsche does try to stay secretive, it's usually because the automaker is getting ready to shake up the entire segment. Now, with one test mule getting caught more and more around the Nurburgring, we are beginning to think that this upcoming model might be even more wild than we had expected it to be.

3 DAYS AGO